Berkshire Opera Festival Launches its Summer Season with BREAKING THE MOLD

The concert is Saturday, July 22, 2pm.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Review: CINDERELLA (CENDRILLON) at Artscape Opera House Is a Magical Blend of Opera, Balle Photo 1 Review: CINDERELLA (CENDRILLON) at Artscape Opera House Is a Magical Blend of Opera, Ballet and Dialogue
Review: THE TURN OF THE SCREW at Union Avenue Opera Photo 2 Review: THE TURN OF THE SCREW at Union Avenue Opera
Jonas Kaufmann Withdraws from Final Two Performances of WERTHER at Royal Opera House Photo 3 Jonas Kaufmann Withdraws from Final Two Performances of WERTHER at Royal Opera House
Review: WOMAN AT POINT ZERO, Royal Opera House Photo 4 Review: WOMAN AT POINT ZERO, Royal Opera House

Berkshire Opera Festival Launches its Summer Season with BREAKING THE MOLD

Berkshire Opera Festival opens its 2023 summer season with Breaking the Mold: Baroque, Bel Canto, and Beyond, a concert of arias and ensembles spanning 300 years, on July 22 at Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center. The program traverses a vast range of musical eras and styles, from Handel to Heggie. The afternoon's selections are sung by strong characters who each “broke the mold” in their own way, and BOF is proud to present a world-class slate of artists to perform this powerful music.

The concert features a cast of some of BOF's favorite artists. Soprano Jacqueline Piccolino, who has been described as having "impeccable technique and stage presence" (San Francisco Chronicle), sang in BOF's 2022 fundraiser, Supper in Seville; mezzo-soprano Megan Moore, whose voice has been described as "genuinely beautiful" (The Observer), sang the role of Donna Elvira in last year's BOF production of Don Giovanni; tenor Alex McKissick, whose voice has "melting tone and poignant phrasing” (Opera News), sang in BOF's Mid-Winter Mozart concert in spring 2022; baritone Ethan Vincent, whom the Philadelphia Inquirer deemed a "rising star," makes his BOF debut in the role of Schaunard in the company's 2023 mainstage production of La Bohème; and pianist Travis Bloom, who aided with music preparation in last year's BOF production of Don Giovanni and currently serves on the artistic staff as a coach and accompanist at the Manhattan School of Music.

Of the concert, Moore, whose Donna Elvira in BOF's Don Giovanni was described as "revelatory" and as having a "preternatural ability to distill and convey the myriad conflicting drives within her character" (The Berkshire Eagle), says: “The arias from Dido & Aeneas (Dido), La Donna del Lago (Elena), and Dead Man Walking (Sister Helen), are all dream roles for me. Cendrillon is a role I’ve sung in English, so I’m really looking forward to presenting this aria in the original French. The date range of the pieces is huge, 1688-2000, but all of these roles exhibit strong, loving, devoted, compassionate women. From luscious legato lines to racing coloratura, I am so excited to present a wide range of arias and characters to the wonderful Berkshire Opera Festival audience this summer.” 

Breaking the Mold: Baroque, Bel Canto, and Beyond

Starring
Soprano JACQUELINE PICCOLINO
Mezzo-Soprano MEGAN MOORE
Tenor ALEX MCKISSICK
Baritone ETHAN VINCENT
Pianist TRAVIS BLOOM

Saturday, July 22, 2pm
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
14 Castle Street
Great Barrington, MA 01230




RELATED STORIES - Opera

1
Berkshire Opera Festival Launches its Summer Season with BREAKING THE MOLD Photo
Berkshire Opera Festival Launches its Summer Season with BREAKING THE MOLD

Berkshire Opera Festival opens its 2023 summer season with Breaking the Mold: Baroque, Bel Canto, and Beyond, a concert of arias and ensembles spanning 300 years, on July 22 at Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center.

2
Opera North Seeks Music-Makers Of Colour For “Life-changing” Residency Program Photo
Opera North Seeks Music-Makers Of Colour For “Life-changing” Residency Programme

Opera North is seeking applications from music creators of colour for its next Resonance residency programme.

3
On Site Opera Initiates Search For New Artistic Director Photo
On Site Opera Initiates Search For New Artistic Director

On Site Opera, the nation's leading opera company specializing in site-specific productions, has announced its search for a new Artistic Director as founder Eric Einhorn prepares to step down from the role at the end of the year.

4
Review: THE TURN OF THE SCREW at Union Avenue Opera Photo
Review: THE TURN OF THE SCREW at Union Avenue Opera

“The Turn of the Screw,” a deft psychological exploration of the dimensions of horror and the human mind. UAO’s successful staging of the work appropriately raised more questions than it answered, about danger, fear, the limits of human perception, and a host of other commonplaces in horror.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season 3 Trailer Video Video: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season 3 Trailer
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
Photos/Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse Video
Photos/Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN
View all Videos

Opera SHOWS