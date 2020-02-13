Advertisement

BWW TV: Highlights from THE MARRIAGE OF FIAGRO at The Kentucky Opera

Kentucky Opera's The Marriage Of Figaro opens tomorrow with two performances over Valentine's Day weekend.

Witness the redemptive power of friendship in what many call the perfect opera. Mozart takes audiences on an adventure of love and deception. Countess Almaviva conspires with the young couple Figaro and Susanna to thwart the Count's devious intentions to ruin the young couple's wedding day. Will Susanna and Figaro make it to the altar?

Tickets on sale now. Visit kyopera.org or call 502.584.7777

