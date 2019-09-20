Anna Aglatova Replaces Sabine Devieilhe In LE NOZZE DI FIGARO

The Théâtre des Champs-Elysées has announced that Anna Aglatova will replace Sabine Devieilhe in Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro.

This news comes after Devieilhe announced her withdrawal from fall performances due to being pregnant with her second child.

Aglatova is set to join a cast that includes Robert Gleadow, Stéphane Degout, Vannina Santoni, and Eléonore Pancrazi Cherubino. The production will be conducted by Jérémie Rhorer and with costumes designed by Christian Lacroix.

Hear Aglatova sing below!





