Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A Mozart Doubleheader Of New Productions Of DON GIOVANNI And DIE ZAUBERFLÖTE Close Out The Met's 2022–23 Season

Two Mozart classics. Two new productions. Two revolutionary directors making Met debuts. One star conductor.

Apr. 28, 2023  

A Mozart Doubleheader Of New Productions Of DON GIOVANNI And DIE ZAUBERFLÖTE Close Out The Met's 2022–23 Season

The Metropolitan Opera will close out its 2022-23 season with Don Giovanni, starting May 5, and Die Zauberflöte, starting May 19. Nathalie Stutzmann will make her Met debut as conductor of both works, with Ivo van Hove directing Don Giovanni and Simon McBurney staging Die Zauberflöte-also both making their Met debuts.

Tony Award-winning director Ivo van Hove takes on the tragic tale of deceit and damnation in Don Giovanni.

Ivo van Hove, Tony Award-winning director of Broadway's A View from the Bridge, makes a major Met debut with a new take on Mozart's tragicomedy Don Giovanni (May 5-June 2), re-setting the familiar tale of deceit and damnation in an abstract architectural landscape.

The star-studded cast is led by baritone Peter Mattei-considered one of the great Don Giovanni interpreters of our time-alongside the Leporello of bass-baritone Adam Plachetka. Sopranos Federica Lombardi, Ana María Martínez, and Ying Fang make a superlative trio as Giovanni's conquests-Donna Anna, Donna Elvira, and Zerlina. Tenor Ben Bliss is Don Ottavio, bass-baritone Alfred Walker is Masetto, and bass-baritone Alexander Tsymbalyuk and bass Dmitry Belosselskiy share the role of the Commendatore. Soprano Andrea Caroll sings Zerlina for the June 2 performance.

The creative team includes set and lighting designer Jan Versweyveld, costume designer An D'Huys, and projection designer Christopher Ash, all making their Met debuts, as well as choreographer Sara Erde.

Die Zauberflöte gets its first new staging in 19 years from English director and actor Simon McBurney.

Die Zauberflöte (May 19-June 10), one of opera's most beloved works, receives its first new Met staging in 19 years from renowned English director Simon McBurney. In his Met debut, McBurney lets loose a volley of theatrical flourishes, incorporating projections, sound effects, and acrobatics to match the spectacle and drama of Mozart's fable. Stutzmann conducts the Met Orchestra, with the pit raised to make the musicians visible to the audience and allow interaction with the cast. Gareth Morrell conducts the May 27 performance.

The cast includes soprano Erin Morley as Pamina-returning after a highly praised performance in Strauss's Der Rosenkavalier earlier this season-soprano Kathryn Lewek as the Queen of the Night-singing her 50th performance in the role at the Met during this run-tenor Lawrence Brownlee as Tamino, tenor Brenton Ryan as Monostatos, baritone Thomas Oliemans in his Met debut as Papageno, baritone Harold Wilson as the Speaker, and bass Stephen Milling as Sarastro.

Led by McBurney, the creative team also includes set designer Michael Levine, costume designer Nicky Gillibrand-in her Met debut-lighting designer Jean Kalman, projection designer Finn Ross, and sound designer Gareth Fry-also in his Met debut.

The Met's Fridays Under 40 series continues on Friday, May 12, with a party ahead of the evening performance of Don Giovanni and Friday, May 19, with a party ahead of the evening performance of Die Zauberflöte. Available exclusively for operagoers 40 and under, the events feature complimentary wine, themed activities, and more. For further details, please click here.

The May 20 performance of Don Giovanni and June 3 performance of Die Zauberflöte will be transmitted to cinemas worldwide as part of the company's The Met: Live in HD series.

The May 5 and May 9 performances of Don Giovanni and the May 19 and May 25 performances of Die Zauberflöte will be broadcast live on Metropolitan Opera Radio on SiriusXM Channel 355. Audio from the May 5 and May 9 Don Giovanni performances and the May 19 and May 25 Die Zauberflöte performances will also be streamed live on the Met's website, metopera.org. The May 20 performance of Don Giovanni and the June 3 performance of Die Zauberflöte will also be broadcast over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network.



92NY to Present AMERICAN MODERN OPERA COMPANY: THE ECHOING OF TENSES Photo
92NY to Present AMERICAN MODERN OPERA COMPANY: THE ECHOING OF TENSES
The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY), one of New York's leading cultural venues, will present American Modern Opera Company: the echoing of tenses, on May 18, 2023 at 7:30pm ET in the Kaufmann Concert Hall.
Sarasota Youth Opera Is Seeking Education Interns For Our Youth Opera Summer Camp Photo
Sarasota Youth Opera Is Seeking Education Interns For Our Youth Opera Summer Camp
Sarasota Youth Opera (SYO) Summer Camp is an opportunity for young people ages 8-18 to explore the exciting world of opera. 
Bloomingdale School Of Music to Present Free Faculty Concert Series in May And June Photo
Bloomingdale School Of Music to Present Free Faculty Concert Series in May And June
Bloomingdale School of Music continues its 2022/23 Free Faculty Concert Series at the David Greer Concert Hall in May and June.
The Met Operas 2023 Summer Recital Series to Feature Six Free Concerts in All Five Borough Photo
The Met Opera's 2023 Summer Recital Series to Feature Six Free Concerts in All Five Boroughs
The Metropolitan Opera’s 2023 Summer Recital Series will kick off the New York summer season with six free outdoor recitals, featuring established artists and young talents of the opera world, to New Yorkers in all five boroughs starting June 20.

More Hot Stories For You


Six Singers Named Winners of the 2023 Met Opera Eric and Dominique Laffont CompetitionSix Singers Named Winners of the 2023 Met Opera Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition
April 24, 2023

The Met presents the winners of the 2023 Metropolitan Opera Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition: tenor Anthony León, mezzo-soprano Natalie Lewis, soprano Teresa Perrotta, mezzo-soprano Sarah Saturnino, bass-baritone Christian Simmons, and soprano Meredith Wohlgemuth.
Ten Singers Advance to Final Round of 2023 Metropolitan Opera Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition
April 20, 2023

Following this week’s semifinal competition, ten singers have advanced to the final round of the 2023 Metropolitan Opera Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition. The finalists will compete on the Met stage on Sunday, April 23, at 3PM ET, hosted by Latonia Moore, the 2000 Grand Finals–winning soprano and star of the Met’s new production of Terence Blanchard’s Champion.
On Site Opera Appoints Piper Gunnarson as Next General Director/CEOOn Site Opera Appoints Piper Gunnarson as Next General Director/CEO
April 20, 2023

  On Site Opera, New York’s pioneering opera company rooted in site-specific storytelling and the immersive experience, has announced Piper Gunnarson as its next General Director/CEO, effective May 1.
LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE Comes to the Met This SummerLIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE Comes to the Met This Summer
April 18, 2023

American Ballet Theatre returns to the Metropolitan Opera House with four stories of love for its 2023 Summer season, June 22–July 22. The season will feature the New York Premiere of two-time Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon's Like Water for Chocolate, as well as full-length classics Giselle, Swan Lake, and Romeo and Juliet.  General public on sale for ABT's 2023 Summer season begins on Monday, April 24 at 12:00 P.M. at the Metropolitan Opera House box office. 
Laura Canning Named Opera North's New General Director & CEOLaura Canning Named Opera North's New General Director & CEO
April 12, 2023

The Board of Trustees of award-winning national opera company in the North of England, Opera North, announced the appointment of Laura Canning as its new General Director & CEO. 
share