A Mozart Doubleheader Of New Productions Of DON GIOVANNI And DIE ZAUBERFLÖTE Close Out The Met's 2022–23 Season

The Metropolitan Opera will close out its 2022-23 season with Don Giovanni, starting May 5, and Die Zauberflöte, starting May 19. Nathalie Stutzmann will make her Met debut as conductor of both works, with Ivo van Hove directing Don Giovanni and Simon McBurney staging Die Zauberflöte-also both making their Met debuts.

Tony Award-winning director Ivo van Hove takes on the tragic tale of deceit and damnation in Don Giovanni.

Ivo van Hove, Tony Award-winning director of Broadway's A View from the Bridge, makes a major Met debut with a new take on Mozart's tragicomedy Don Giovanni (May 5-June 2), re-setting the familiar tale of deceit and damnation in an abstract architectural landscape.

The star-studded cast is led by baritone Peter Mattei-considered one of the great Don Giovanni interpreters of our time-alongside the Leporello of bass-baritone Adam Plachetka. Sopranos Federica Lombardi, Ana María Martínez, and Ying Fang make a superlative trio as Giovanni's conquests-Donna Anna, Donna Elvira, and Zerlina. Tenor Ben Bliss is Don Ottavio, bass-baritone Alfred Walker is Masetto, and bass-baritone Alexander Tsymbalyuk and bass Dmitry Belosselskiy share the role of the Commendatore. Soprano Andrea Caroll sings Zerlina for the June 2 performance.

The creative team includes set and lighting designer Jan Versweyveld, costume designer An D'Huys, and projection designer Christopher Ash, all making their Met debuts, as well as choreographer Sara Erde.

Die Zauberflöte gets its first new staging in 19 years from English director and actor Simon McBurney.

Die Zauberflöte (May 19-June 10), one of opera's most beloved works, receives its first new Met staging in 19 years from renowned English director Simon McBurney. In his Met debut, McBurney lets loose a volley of theatrical flourishes, incorporating projections, sound effects, and acrobatics to match the spectacle and drama of Mozart's fable. Stutzmann conducts the Met Orchestra, with the pit raised to make the musicians visible to the audience and allow interaction with the cast. Gareth Morrell conducts the May 27 performance.

The cast includes soprano Erin Morley as Pamina-returning after a highly praised performance in Strauss's Der Rosenkavalier earlier this season-soprano Kathryn Lewek as the Queen of the Night-singing her 50th performance in the role at the Met during this run-tenor Lawrence Brownlee as Tamino, tenor Brenton Ryan as Monostatos, baritone Thomas Oliemans in his Met debut as Papageno, baritone Harold Wilson as the Speaker, and bass Stephen Milling as Sarastro.

Led by McBurney, the creative team also includes set designer Michael Levine, costume designer Nicky Gillibrand-in her Met debut-lighting designer Jean Kalman, projection designer Finn Ross, and sound designer Gareth Fry-also in his Met debut.

The Met's Fridays Under 40 series continues on Friday, May 12, with a party ahead of the evening performance of Don Giovanni and Friday, May 19, with a party ahead of the evening performance of Die Zauberflöte. Available exclusively for operagoers 40 and under, the events feature complimentary wine, themed activities, and more. For further details, please click here.

The May 20 performance of Don Giovanni and June 3 performance of Die Zauberflöte will be transmitted to cinemas worldwide as part of the company's The Met: Live in HD series.

The May 5 and May 9 performances of Don Giovanni and the May 19 and May 25 performances of Die Zauberflöte will be broadcast live on Metropolitan Opera Radio on SiriusXM Channel 355. Audio from the May 5 and May 9 Don Giovanni performances and the May 19 and May 25 Die Zauberflöte performances will also be streamed live on the Met's website, metopera.org. The May 20 performance of Don Giovanni and the June 3 performance of Die Zauberflöte will also be broadcast over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network.