2019â€“20 Live In HD Season Opens With The Met's Dazzling Production Of Puccini's TURANDOT

The Met launches its 2019-20 Live in HD season with Franco Zeffirelli's classic production of Puccini's Turandot on October 12.

One of the most lavish productions in the Met's repertory, the opera stars soprano Christine Goerke in the title role, opposite tenor Yusif Eyvazov as Calàf, who sings "Nessun dorma,"one of the most famous arias in all of opera.

The cast also features soprano Eleonora Buratto as Liù and bass-baritone James Morris as Timur, with Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducting his first Puccini opera with the company.

Click here for more information.





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You