Last Dinosaurs Release KYORYU Album On Vinyl; Share Exclusive Digital Only Bonus 'Wait Your Turn'

Indie rock trio Last Dinosaurs have announced their new album KYORYU is now available for purchase on vinyl.

A record in two parts, the album celebrates the brother songwriting duo of Sean and Lachlan Caskey as they weave a space-age tale that serves as the soundtrack to the manga created with friend and writer Erick Carrara and artists Em Niwa (KYO) and Chris Yee (RYU). The KYORYU manga details the dystopian future storyline, of humanity’s downfall in the 3023 at the hands of capitalist greed and unchecked narcissism.

“It’s like a warning from the past that we haven’t changed and past history is bound to repeat itself,” Lachlan told Atwood Magazine.

Along with the new vinyl, the band called on fans to help create a music video for their “final transmission,” the digital-only bonus track “Wait Your Turn.” Dinos fans responded with overwhelming support and enthusiasm, submitting over 750 video clips that were ultimately used to create the final video. Watch it HERE.

Last Dinosaurs are thrilled to make their return to the U.S. to celebrate KYORYU with a series of special shows and events in New York City and Los Angeles. The band will perform at the Central Park Summerstage on June 15th, followed by a SOLD OUT show at Elsewhere in Brooklyn on June 17th. They’ll cap things off with a SOLD OUT show at The Lodge Room in Los Angeles on June 20th. The Dinos also announce additional Australian tour dates with special guest Fazerdaze. The tour kicks off in Adelaide on August 2nd. Find the full list of dates below!

Despite coming up in Australia, indie rock band, Last Dinosaurs would say they're an international enterprise – and they’ve got a track record to prove it. Brothers Lachlan and Sean Caskey, along with Michael Sloane have played sold-out headlining shows and festivals across the US, UK, Europe, Southeast Asia, South Africa, and Australia. The success of studio albums, In a Million Years, Wellness, Yumeno Garden, and From Mexico With Love, have taken them around the world and back, playing notable festivals like Lollapalooza, Corona Capital, All Things Go Festival, and more alongside artists like Florence + the Machine, Bad Suns, Foals, Matt & Kim, Foster the People, and more.

In 2024, the Dinos continued to enthrall audiences launching a cryptic new story in two-part release, KYORYU. Mimicking the duality of brothers Sean and Lachlan, they chose to each compose one half of the album giving listeners a true yin and yang experience. Inspired by cyber-punk anime from their Japanese heritage, the brothers craft a space-age narrative around unfettered technological advances and unchecked human greed.

With RYU, Sean introduces listeners to the album’s preface:

“The year is 3023. The artificial intelligence revolution has been fought, won, and lost. The earth is blanketed with debris from previous civilizations’ satellites and space junk. The most powerful AI satellite runs critically low in battery, and in its dying months, reprograms its protocols. It now functions as an ancient style radio station, generating music based on algorithms it learnt from the previous civilization. RYU is a collection of transmissions intercepted from this satellite,” explains Sean.

The motorik “Afterlife” takes a grungy wall-of-sound approach while “Walking On Ice” carries an apocalyptic undertone and far-out guitars. “Elton feels like a space-age dancefloor banger while “Yin and Yang” makes a playful allusion to both the band’s brotherly songwriting duo.

The Lachlan penned, KYO, brings a mind-bending conclusion to the post-apocalyptic tale that focuses on the egocentrism and greed that led to humanity’s downfall. “N.P.D” highlights the “narcissist to the pathological level,” Lach explains. Elsewhere, “Self-serving Human Being” and “Paranoia Paradise” further explore the dystopian reality.

LAST DINOSAURS 2024 TOUR DATES:

U.S. DATES:

June 15 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage

June 17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere: Zone One – SOLD OUT

June 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room – SOLD OUT

AUSTRALIAN DATES:

August 2 – Adelaide, SA @ The Gov*

August 3 – Fremantle, WA @ Freo.Social*

August 8 – Sydney, NSW @ Metro Theatre*

August 9 – Brisbane, QLD @ Princess Theatre*

August 10 – Melbourne, VIC @ The Croxton*

*with special Guest Fazerdaze

Track List:

01. Keys To Your Civic

02. N.P.D

03. Self-Serving Human Being

04. Paranoia Paradise

05. 14 Occasions

06. Wait Your Turn*

07. Elton

08. Slow

09. Yin and Yang

10. Afterlife

11. Walking On Ice

12. The Way You Are

13. Not From Here

Photo Credit: Keaidkumchai Tongpai

