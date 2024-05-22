Edmonton Jazz Society Presents YARDBIRD SUITE in June 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Edmonton Jazz Society's Yardbird Suite has been Edmonton's premier jazz music venue since 1957 and presents local, national, and international jazz and blues music.

Their season ends in June but the venue will still be host to live music including TD Edmonton International Jazz Festival June 25-30 and Yardbird Suite Summer Big Band. Yardbird Suite performances are curated by music community volunteers and musicians Lisi Sommer, Jamie Cooper, Mboya Nicholson, Holly Sangster, Rodrigo Sosa, Todd Crawshaw. Tickets for in person shows, including memberships, are available on the Yardbird Suite website.

Saturday June 1

Up And Over Trio with Guest Jim head

Chris Andrew, piano

Rubim de Toledo, bass

Jamie Cooper, drums



Special Guest

Jim Head, guitar



$23



Doors 7pm

Music 8pm



Up and Over Trio is Alberta's hottest new modern jazz group featuring Galaxie Rising Star Award recipient Chris Andrew on piano, 2018 WCMA Jazz Artist of the Year winner Rubim de Toledo on bass, and Alberta's top call jazz drummer Jamie Cooper. Between them, they have accompanied some of the world's leading jazz artists and, as a trio, have worked extensively since 2016 backing the who's who of Albertan talent.

Sunday June 2

Emerging Artist presents Dana Anderson



Dana Anderson, saxophone

Gareth Gilliland, guitar

Joshua Banks, keys

Connor Miskiman, bass

Joel Jeschke, drums



$15



Doors 7pm

Music 8pm

Dana Anderson is a saxophonist, composer, and educator whose take on contemporary jazz is melody driven and groove oriented. Drawing inspiration from experiences with grief and loss, she strives to elicit emotional responses and connection with her audiences.

Tuesday June 4

Tuesday Jam Hosted by Samuel Heintzman



$10



Doors 7pm

Music 8pm

Saturday June 8

Le Fuzz



Frank Bessai, violin, vocals

Thom Golub, upright bass

Dwayne Hrynkiw, percussions, bass

Jason Kodie, accordion, piano, vocals

Chris Smith, guitar, vocals



Doors 7pm

Music 8pm

Le Fuzz in an original band from Edmonton that defines unique with their fusion of instruments, skill, and diversity. Their music is an infectious blend of language and rhythm, the result of 20 years of gigs and journeys and two full length albums with a third on the way.

Tuesday June 11

Tuesday Jam Hosted by Jim Head



$10



Doors 7pm

Music 8pm

Friday June 14

Parkland Music Project



Rob Malowany, vocals, acoustic/electric guitar

Rubim de Toledo, bass

Chris Andrew, piano

Bob Tildesley, trumpet

Peter Belec, guitar

Daniel Stadnicki, drums

Rob Malowany, vocals, guitar



$34



Doors 7pm

Music 8pm



"Unmistakably sincere, with an emotional intensity reminiscent of Jason Molina” (Americana UK), Vancouver's Parkland Music Project views alt-country roots through a kaleidoscope of textural improvisation, psych-rock energy, and thrillingly open-ended, uncommonly dynamic song structures. Led by singer-songwriter Rob Malowany, the shifting cast of players is given complete freedom to continually reimagine songs; tempo, tone, intensity: everything is up for on-the-fly interpretation by the ensemble.

Tuesday June 18

Tuesday Jam Hosted by Jacob Tanner



$10



Doors 7pm

Music 8pm

Wednesday June 19

Edmonton Chamber Music Society's An Evening of Music for Strings



Co-Presented by Yardbird Suite



$28



Doors 6pm

Music 7pm



Experience the intimacy of solo Bach to the exuberance of Dohnanyi, as well as the remarkable voices of more recent composers, such as Pascal Dusapin, Penderecki and others. Featuring performances by three of our festival's esteemed artists: Gabrielle Després, Marina Thibeault and Peter Eom.

Tuesday June 25

Tuesday Jam Hosted by Louise Dawson

$10



Doors 7pm

Music 8pm

June 25-30

TD Edmonton International Jazz Festival



Wednesday June 26

Anthony Fung

Brenan Brothers



Thursday June 27

Bellbird

Sean Croal Quartet



Friday June 28

Lorraine Klaasen

Jacob Do Quartet



Saturday June 29

Pasquale Grasso



Sunday June 30

Norbert Káel Jazzical Trio

