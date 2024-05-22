Edmonton Jazz Society Presents YARDBIRD SUITE in June 

Yardbird Suite has been Edmonton's premier jazz music venue since 1957 and presents local, national, and international jazz and blues music.
Their season ends in June but the venue will still be host to live music including TD Edmonton International Jazz Festival June 25-30 and Yardbird Suite Summer Big Band. Yardbird Suite performances are curated by music community volunteers and musicians Lisi Sommer, Jamie Cooper, Mboya Nicholson, Holly Sangster, Rodrigo Sosa, Todd Crawshaw. Tickets for in person shows, including memberships, are available on the Yardbird Suite website.
Saturday June 1
Up And Over Trio with Guest Jim head
Chris Andrew, piano
Rubim de Toledo, bass
Jamie Cooper, drums
Special Guest
Jim Head, guitar
$23
Doors 7pm
Music 8pm
Up and Over Trio is Alberta's hottest new modern jazz group featuring Galaxie Rising Star Award recipient Chris Andrew on piano, 2018 WCMA Jazz Artist of the Year winner Rubim de Toledo on bass, and Alberta's top call jazz drummer Jamie Cooper. Between them, they have accompanied some of the world's leading jazz artists and, as a trio, have worked extensively since 2016 backing the who's who of Albertan talent.
Sunday June 2
Emerging Artist presents Dana Anderson
Dana Anderson, saxophone
Gareth Gilliland, guitar
Joshua Banks, keys
Connor Miskiman, bass
Joel Jeschke, drums
$15
Doors 7pm
Music 8pm
Dana Anderson is a saxophonist, composer, and educator whose take on contemporary jazz is melody driven and groove oriented. Drawing inspiration from experiences with grief and loss, she strives to elicit emotional responses and connection with her audiences.
Tuesday June 4
Tuesday Jam Hosted by Samuel Heintzman
$10
Doors 7pm
Music 8pm
Saturday June 8
Le Fuzz
Frank Bessai, violin, vocals
Thom Golub, upright bass
Dwayne Hrynkiw, percussions, bass
Jason Kodie, accordion, piano, vocals
Chris Smith, guitar, vocals
Doors 7pm
Music 8pm
Le Fuzz in an original band from Edmonton that defines unique with their fusion of instruments, skill, and diversity. Their music is an infectious blend of language and rhythm, the result of 20 years of gigs and journeys and two full length albums with a third on the way.
Tuesday June 11
Tuesday Jam Hosted by Jim Head
$10
Doors 7pm
Music 8pm
Friday June 14
Parkland Music Project
Rob Malowany, vocals, acoustic/electric guitar
Rubim de Toledo, bass
Chris Andrew, piano
Bob Tildesley, trumpet
Peter Belec, guitar
Daniel Stadnicki, drums
Rob Malowany, vocals, guitar
$34
Doors 7pm
Music 8pm
"Unmistakably sincere, with an emotional intensity reminiscent of Jason Molina” (Americana UK), Vancouver's Parkland Music Project views alt-country roots through a kaleidoscope of textural improvisation, psych-rock energy, and thrillingly open-ended, uncommonly dynamic song structures. Led by singer-songwriter Rob Malowany, the shifting cast of players is given complete freedom to continually reimagine songs; tempo, tone, intensity: everything is up for on-the-fly interpretation by the ensemble.
Tuesday June 18
Tuesday Jam Hosted by Jacob Tanner
$10
Doors 7pm
Music 8pm
Wednesday June 19
Edmonton Chamber Music Society's An Evening of Music for Strings
Co-Presented by Yardbird Suite
$28
Doors 6pm
Music 7pm
Experience the intimacy of solo Bach to the exuberance of Dohnanyi, as well as the remarkable voices of more recent composers, such as Pascal Dusapin, Penderecki and others. Featuring performances by three of our festival's esteemed artists: Gabrielle Després, Marina Thibeault and Peter Eom.
Tuesday June 25
Tuesday Jam Hosted by Louise Dawson
$10
Doors 7pm
Music 8pm
June 25-30
TD Edmonton International Jazz Festival
Wednesday June 26
Anthony Fung
Brenan Brothers
Thursday June 27
Bellbird
Sean Croal Quartet
Friday June 28
Lorraine Klaasen
Jacob Do Quartet
Saturday June 29
Pasquale Grasso
Sunday June 30
Norbert Káel Jazzical Trio
