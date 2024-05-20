Video: Watch Nick Fradiani Sing Neil Diamond Medley on Season Finale of AMERICAN IDOL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last night on the season finale of American Idol, former Idol winner and A Beautiful Noise star Nick Fradianai joined the stage to sing a medley of Neil Diamond’s beloved songs "America" and "Sweet Caroline" with some of the finalists from the season.

Fradianai entered as an American Idol contestant in 2015, winning first place in the show's fourteenth season. The following season, he returned to mentor contestants on the show. Currently, he is starring in A Beautiful Noise as Neil Diamond on Broadway, which is playing at the Broadhurst Theatre through Sunday, June 30 before embarking on an North American tour launching this fall in Providence, Rhode Island.

Also on the show, it was confirmed that Fradiani would continue his role as ‘Neil Diamond – Then’ in A Beautiful Noise when the show launches its multi-year tour in the fall.

Watch the performance now!

About A Beautiful Noise

The story of the legendary Neil Diamond comes to life on stage in an uplifting new Broadway musical, A Beautiful Noise, featuring all his hit songs including "Sweet Caroline," "America," and "Cracklin’ Rosie." The grandson of Jewish and Polish immigrants, Brooklyn born and raised, Neil Diamond was a New York kid down to his boots, strumming his guitar on the steps of Erasmus High School on Flatbush Avenue.

1960s America was hungry for change and so was he. He landed a gig selling songs for fifty bucks a week in the legendary Tin Pan Alley’s Brill Building. At night he honed his voice on stage at the Village’s Bitter End, but knew he was destined for something greater. This was New York, after all. City of dreams. Full of life and opportunity where anyone could write their story. And so he did, in song after song. 10 Top 10 Hits. 140 million albums sold.

Directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is a thrilling look at an artist’s search for himself and a celebration of the enduring power of his music.