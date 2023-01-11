poptropicaslutz! Release New Single 'Sierra Echo X-Ray'

New York duo poptropicaslutz! enter 2023 with a bang and their brand-new single "Sierra Echo X-Ray". Produced and co-written by Chris Lyon, (Chainsmokers, Rina Sawayama, Carly Rae Jepsen) together they built a whimsical soundscape of pulsating synths and glitchy transitions contrasted by dynamic drum patterns.

Via auto-tuned vocals and a playful pop melody, poptropicaslutz! tell a witty story of youth while trading sincere lines about the naiveties of navigating intimate relationships for the first time.

"We made 'Sierra Echo X-Ray' last summer and ended up writing about society's most celebrated taboo," the duo explains. "It touches on the "half-baked" attempts at intimacy you experience growing up." Listen below!

poptropicaslutz! - comprised of 20-year old Christian Cicilia and 21-year-old Nick Crawford- are genuinely living out their dream. Newly signed to punk/alternative incubator Epitaph Records and actively working on the much-anticipated follow-up to their 2022 just in case the world ends DELUXE EP, which is produced in part by the band's close collaborator Aldrch (Midwxst, Aldn, Contradash) and mixed by Brian Moncarz (Alice Cooper, Circa Survive) and Matt Mallpass (Blink 182, Trippie Redd).

As songwriters, Cicilia and Crawford both draw considerable inspiration from a variety of genres and decades, imbuing their glitched-out, auto-tuned melodies with elements of Fall Out Boy, Hellogoodbye, Juice WRLD, Kelly Clarkson, the Black Eyed Peas, and '10s SoundCloud rap.

Listen to the new single here: