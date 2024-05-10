iann dior Releases New Single 'Edge of Tomorrow'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-platinum recording artist iann dior has released his newest single, “Edge of Tomorrow.”

This is his first release since joining Big Noise, blending melodic rap with high-energy hooks that entice listeners and leave them wanting more. Fans can look forward to the genre-bending elements that captivated them in his debut album, nothings ever good enough, as well as his sophomore effort, on to better things, as he continues to push new boundaries.

The single has quickly become a fan favorite, and iann is excited to share this long-awaited track. He's noted the significant fan enthusiasm for this song online and looks forward to its wider reception. "Seeing such a positive reaction to 'Edge of Tomorrow' is really motivating," dior remarks.

“iann’s incredible talent and dedication to his craft is the stuff producers dream of,” shares Big Noise A&R/Producer John Feldmann. “Collaborating with him has been an amazing journey, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear these new songs!”

Big Noise President Jon Cohen shares, “Welcoming iann and his team into the Big Noise family has been truly exciting for all of us! Between the new music and his global touring presence, iann will certainly turn heads throughout the year and beyond.”

“iann dior is one of those dream artists you hope you have the chance to work with every couple of years as a label,” echoes Nick Gross, Big Noise CEO. “His ear for melody and attention to detail around the art he makes is very special, and I’m really looking forward to our partnership. Most importantly, this new music that will be heard around the world by millions.”

Further emphasizing the significance of this collaboration, Andile Ndlovu, iann dior's Manager and CEO at Fractal, says, “Our partnership with Big Noise marks a pivotal milestone in iann’s career. We are thrilled about the collaboration as it opens new avenues for him to push creative boundaries and brings exciting developments to his sound and artistic expression."

“I'm ready to dive in and see where this creative freedom takes us," says dior.

ABOUT IANN DIOR:

Multi-platinum-selling recording artist iann dior found success with the first song he ever wrote. After uploading to SoundCloud, the song gained 10,000 plays in its first week and caught the ear of Internet Money founder Taz Taylor who invited the budding songwriter to work with him in LA. Shortly afterward in April 2019, iann dior inked a deal with Elliot Grainge’s label 10K Projects and released his debut project, Industry Plant.

2020 was a breakout year for the burgeoning star with his feature on the Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit “Mood” with 24KGoldn, which is now certified 7x platinum and charted inside the Top 10 for ten weeks. The duo performed the song on nationally recognized television programs, including The Voice, American Music Awards, and Jimmy Kimmel Live! The track was nominated for 2 VMAS, 3 Billboard Music Awards, 1 American Music Award, and 1 iHeart Radio Music Award.

In early 2022, dior released his sophomore album on to better things, which has garnered over 180+ million streams and, upon release, received acclaim from NPR, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NME, and many more. The album features his single “let you,” which was featured in German luxury fashion house MCM’s SS22 collection that saw dior star as the face of the campaign.

Known as a highly versatile talent, dior has released songs with acts like Lil Baby, Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, Clean Bandit, Trippie Redd, and more, and his work has charted in Alternative, Pop, Rap, and Electronic/Dance genres. He has amassed over 4 billion streams worldwide and was named to the coveted Forbes ’30 Under 30’ list in 2021.

Photo credit: David Herrera and Mike Stein De Soul

