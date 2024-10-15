iHeartRadio's 2025 ALTer EGO Lineup Will Include Cage The Elephant & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



iHeartMedia has announced the lineup for the eighth annual “iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One.” The biggest names in Alternative Rock will come together including Cage The Elephant, Fontaines D.C., Glass Animals, Incubus, St. Vincent, The Head And The Heart, The Lumineers, The Offspring and a special performance from Damiano David at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on January 11, 2025 hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7’s nationally syndicated “The Woody Show.” The event will broadcast live for fans on iHeartRadio Alternative and Rock stations across the country and on iHeartRadio.com.

“For the 8th year in a row, every other option was exhausted, and with the announcement looming, a decision had to be made,” said Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7’s nationally syndicated The Woody Show. “That’s when we were handed the keys and warned that we had better not screw this up. It’s an honor — one we fully intend to live up to. Here’s hoping January 11th arrives before iHeart realizes their mistake!”

All this week, iHeartRadio is giving Alternative Rock fans the opportunity to win trips to Los Angeles to attend the “iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One” before the tickets go on sale. The promotion will run across more than 80 Alternative, Rock and Classic Rock 90s iHeartRadio stations nationwide.

“We are thrilled to present this incredible lineup of artists representing all genres of Alternative and Rock returning to one of the most iconic Rock venues Los Angeles has to offer, the Kia Forum,” said Lisa Worden, Program Director for ALT 98.7 and Senior Vice President of Rock and Alternative for iHeartMedia. “It’s our 8th year doing this and each year it keeps getting better.”

Returning as the national presenting partner for iHeartRadio ALTer EGO, Capital One is helping eligible cardholders get early access to high demand tickets through a Capital One Cardholder presale:

The iHeartRadio ALTer EGO 48-hour Capital One Cardholder presale begins on Tuesday, October 22 at 10 a.m. PT and runs through Thursday, October 24 at 10 a.m. PT, or while presale supplies last.

Eligible cardholders can add a Capital One Access Pass to presale ticket purchases to attend an exclusive event before the show including a private soundcheck performance by Cage The Elephant, complimentary food and drinks, and more. Presale tickets and exclusive cardholder offers will be available at iheartradio.com/capitalone.

Listeners will then have access to a limited number of tickets through ALT 98.7, LA’s New Alternative, 24-hour VIP-Sale. Fans can become an ALT VIP at www.alt987fm.com to access tickets beginning Thursday, October 24 at 10 a.m. PT through Friday, October 25 at 10 a.m. PT or while supplies last. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 25 at 12 p.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com.

“iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One” is part of iHeartMedia’s roster of incredibly successful, nationally recognized concert events, including the iHeartRadio Music Festival Presented by Capital One, iHeartRadio Music Awards, the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Concert Tour Presented by Capital One, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, iHeartPodcast Awards and the iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One.

Proud partner of this year’s event include presenting partner Capital One, with more to be announced. Artists and/or events subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Comments