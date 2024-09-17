hackedepicciotto to Release New 'Best Of' Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article







hackedepicciotto (Alexander Hacke & Danielle de Picciotto) have shared details of a new album, The Best of hackedepicciotto (Live in Napoli). The album collates over 20 years of collaboration, experimentation and genre-defying work over two live performances recorded at Auditorium Novecento, one of the oldest recording studios in Europe. It will be released on double vinyl with an exclusive signed print, and digitally on November 1, 2024 via Mute.

This new collection of what the duo have dubbed ‘Symphonic Drone’ is a mixture of industrial beats, electronic sounds with classical harmonies and melodies, with an added pinch of throat singing, Hurdy-gurdy and spoken word. Daniel Miller of Mute goes on to say that “their music is a genre of its own, something new and very intriguing.”

The Best of hackedepicciotto (Live in Napoli) showcases live interpretations of music from across their career. The album includes reinterpretations of tracks from all of their studio albums: Keepsakes (2023), a tender exploration of friendship and loss, The Silver Threshold (2021), their defiant reaction to the pandemic, Perseverantia (2016), which dealt with the artists’ nomadic lifestyle, Menetekel (2017), which embodies their collective despair at the state of the world, and the powerful energy of The Current (2020), recorded by the Irish Sea.

For over 20 years Alexander Hacke (Einstürzende Neubauten) and artist, musician and filmmaker Danielle de Picciotto (co-founder of Love Parade) have been developing and evolving a symbiotic working practice together, with a deep intuition of the kind that has distinguished a rare number of creative and romantic partnerships. Think of the writers Joan Didion and John Gregory Dunne, the artists Lee Miller and Man Ray or heroes of independent filmmaking, Gena Rowlands and John Cassavetes, each partnership underlined by a creative equality that allowed both artists freedom to explore and expand.

Individually, hackedepicciotto have been trailblazers from the beginning. Alexander Hacke started experimenting with cassette loops at 14 in the early ‘80s, then joined Einstürzende Neubauten to create music that would influence generations of musicians. Danielle de Picciotto, fascinated by early electronic dance music, founded the Berlin Love Parade in 1989, was the singer of one of the first crossover bands in Berlin, The Space Cowboys, and then joined forces with Gudrun Gut to create a feminine version of electronic music far ahead of its time. In 2001 Hacke and de Picciotto began collaborating, creating elaborate audio/visual multimedia performances in Berlin, before deciding to become nomads. The duo gave up their home and traveled the world, boldly defying convention and becoming a modern, musical version of Bonnie and Clyde, racing from concert to concert, and releasing albums at breakneck speed, until they were forced to lockdown in a studio during the pandemic in 2020.

The Best of hackedepicciotto (Live In Napoli) is out on double vinyl and digitally on November 1, 2024 - Pre-order the album HERE

TOUR DATES:

11/1/2024 – Parma (IT), Borgo Santa Brigida

11/2/2024 – Pordenone (IT), Astro Club

11/3/2024 – Milan (IT), Arci Bellezza

11/5/2024 – Turin (IT), Blah Blah

11/7/2024 – Pescara (IT), Scumm

11/8/2024 – Campobasso (IT), Circolo Beatnik

11/12/2024 – Lyon (FR), Sonic Lyon

11/29/2024 – Malmö (SW), Inkonst

11/30/2024 – Odense (DK), Klub Golem

12/6/2024 – Athens (GR), Temple

12/7/2024 – Thessaloniki (GR), Eightball

12/12/2024 – Bratislava (SK), Pink Whale

12/13/2024 – Augsburg (DE), Provino Club

12/15/2024 – Bielefeld (DE), Movie Bielefeld

12/18/2024 – Berlin (DE), Berghain Kantine – Album Release Party

The Best of hackedepicciotto (Live In Napoli) track listing:

1. Evermore

2. Awake

3. Aichach

4. Third From The Sun

5. Lovestuff

6. Song Of Gratitude

7. Jericho

8. The 7th Day

9. Schwarze Milch

10. Nosce Te Ipsum

11. The Silver Threshold

12. Grace

Photo credit: Mara von Kummer



