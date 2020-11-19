glaive Unveils Debut EP 'Cypress Grove'

Breakout 15-year-old artist glaive shares his debut EP Cypress Grove today via Interscope-stream below. The FADER premiered his song "eyesore" last week and praised his "expertly crafted emo-leaning songs" and called him "a gifted and nuanced pop writer."

"Cypress Grove came to be because of a picture I accidentally took out of my moms car window. It had been a very long day and we were driving home, I didn't even realize what I had photographed till I got home. As soon as I saw the picture of the Cypress Grove road sign, I knew there was something special about it. That one picture sparked the idea for every song on the EP and was the overall driving force for the whole thing."

glaive is a vocalist, songwriter and producer based in the mountains of North Carolina who began making music at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, releasing his first song on Soundcloud in April and attracting an audience with a steady stream of tracks like "astrid" this summer and "pissed" last month. He recently shared a video for his song "touché"- check it out HERE.

glaive's handful of releases to date have landed him completely independently on the cover of Spotify's hyperpop playlist. Pigeons & Planes, in naming him one of the Best New Artists of July, said: "The stuff he's making now feels very of-the-moment and while it's a far cry from traditional radio pop and Hot 100 charts, it's not hard to imagine these sounds becoming more prevalent in the mainstream in the coming years."

Listen to "cypress grove" here:

