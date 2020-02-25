for KING & COUNTRY Announces Summer Tour

Four time GRAMMY® Award winning duo and Curb | Word Entertainment recording artist for KING & COUNTRY is taking its unparalleled live show on the road this summer, and will take some friends along for the ride. The first ever for KING & COUNTRY with Company | Summer Nights Tour will see the groundbreaking duo share stories and songs under the stars in amphitheaters across the U.S., featuring support from Echosmith and Dave Barnes. The 16 date trek kicks off on July 2nd in Kansas City KS, and wraps up on August 8th in Corbin, KY. Ticket pre-sale starts today at 10:00am (CST), to access the pre-sale enter the code SUMMER2020 HERE.

Joel & Luke Smallbone, the brothers that make up for KING & COUNTRY, share in a statement:

"Summer is a time where families and friends get to sit back, have fun, and create special memories together. With that in mind, we wanted to bring along a few friends this summer for our first ever for KING & COUNTRY with Company | Summer Nights Tour! We'd like to personally invite you and your friends & family as we bring you one of our most memorable tours yet!"

Fans will see Echosmith singer Sydney Sierota join for KING & COUNTRY each night to perform the duo's GRAMMY® award winning track "God Only Knows," reprising her role from the Timbaland-produced remix of the hit song.

for KING & COUNTRY has tallied two more GRAMMY® wins in 2020 for both their latest full-length album Burn The Ships and their collaboration with Dolly Parton on the smash hit "God Only Knows." The duo is currently on the burn the ships | world tour, which has produced 46 SOLD OUT shows to date.

Four-time GRAMMY® award-winning Australian duo, for KING & COUNTRY, comprised of brothers Joel & Luke Smallbone, collaborated with renowned entertainer Dolly Parton to release a brand-new version of the duo's 11-week #1 hit "God Only Knows" in 2019. In 2020, the track won a GRAMMY® award in the Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song category, and the album that produced the original hit - burn the ships - won a GRAMMY® in the Contemporary Christmas Music Album category. for KING & COUNTRY graced the CMA stage to perform "God Only Knows" with Dolly Parton at the CMA Awards, and performed their unique and powerful rendition of "Little Drummer Boy" at CMA Country Christmas, receiving national critical praise for both. In the days following their Christmas performance, Joel and Luke Smallbone saw their previously released version of "Little Drummer Boy" undergo a 1,338% increase in downloads, a 60% increase in on-demand streams, and sit atop Billboard's Christian Digital songs chart. They have garnered six No. 1 hits, nine Top 10 hits, six GRAMMY® nominations, three Billboard Music Award Nominations, an American Music Award nomination, and had songs featured on the Emmys, Super Bowl, Sunday Night Football and other high-profile events. National performances include The Tonight Show, Today Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The View, CMA Awards, and CMA Country Christmas. Currently, the duo is on the road with the burn the ships | world tour, which has SOLD-OUT over 40 shows across the world including USA, Australia, Germany, Netherlands, and New Zealand. In total, for KING & COUNTRY has accumulated 775 million on-demand streams with an audience airplay of 5 billion.





