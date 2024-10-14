flowerovlove Releases New EP 'ache in my tooth'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



flowerovlove has released her new EP, ache in my tooth, an obsession-worthy six-song set of love-obsessed pop bops. The 19-year-old, London-based artist says, “I went in with the intention of writing a bunch of cute as f*ck, glitter gel pen, pop love songs.” The EP is her first for Capitol Records and the follow-up to her acclaimed, independently released 2022 debut EP, A Mosh Pit In The Clouds. She recorded ache in my tooth in Los Angeles with a handful of dream collaborators that included Skyler Stonestreet (Bieber, Dua Lipa, Tate McRae), Ryan Raines (Dominic Fike) and Amy Allen (Lipa, Harry Styles).

“I had massive impostor syndrome,” flowerovlove recalls of showing up to those sessions, “but when I made it into the room, I remembered that no one was forced to be there. They wanted to be there. I learned that talent can be appreciated, and you are seen no matter how hidden you think you are.”

flowerovlove also shared the official video for “ARE U SERIOUS?” – a track that finds her trying to suss out the sincerity of a lover, reading between the lines of sweet talk and PDAs. She wrote the song with Amy Allen. Ryan Raines produced. View the video HERE.

ache in my tooth also includes “breaking news,” a euphoric anthem for lovestruck summer nights, and the catchy, candy-coated “erase u,” which she describes as “a hyperbolic crush anthem, where a crush is so delusional you’d die for that person and give anything to just breathe near them.” The sparkly “muse” is “super disco” and inspired by an ex’s request to be her muse.

“It’s about feeling like you deserve a lot,” she explains of the outlandish requests she makes of her lover on the song before he can be the source of inspiration for her. “That’s what the girls deserve,” she laughs. “Men used to go to war!”

Next month, flowerovlove will play her first-ever U.S. shows, headlining Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn on November 12 and The Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles on November 14. Headline shows in Paris and London will follow. Tickets are available HERE. See below for itinerary.

GAL-DEM called her show “a refreshing counterweight to the toxic mess of the world we live in.” Over the past two summers, flowerovlove has played numerous UK/EU festivals, including Glastonbury, Camp Bestival, Primavera Sound and Reading & Leads.

flowerovlove has become one-to-watch in the worlds of both music and fashion. As a model, she’s walked in Paris Fashion Week and been the face of brands like Gucci and Miason Kitsuné. Hailed by Flaunt as “the kind of well-rounded artist Gen-Z craves,” she amassed nearly 20 million combined global streams with her first three Capitol singles, released in 2023: “Coffee Shop,” “Next Best Exit” and “a girl like me.” “BOYS,” her first single of 2024, was proclaimed “fire as hell” by SZA and appeared on Wonderland Magazine’s hotly tipped Wonderlist.

DORK observed, “Flowerovlove perfectly encapsulates what it means to be a Gen Z pop star, making music on your own terms with a singular vision steeped in the pop cultural wonderland in which you’ve grown up, warping and blending it into a compelling and idiosyncratic confection.” DAZED said, “(flowerovlove) writes her melodic bedroom pop by tapping into her inner child, creating music she would’ve wanted to hear when she was younger. Her song are an invitation to a brighter, more idealistic world.”

flowerovlove headline tour dates

11/12 Brooklyn, NY Baby’s All Right

11/14 Los Angeles, CA The Moroccan Lounge

11/18 Paris, FR Point Ephémère

11/26 London, UK Bush Hall

Photo credit: Finn Waring

