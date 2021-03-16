eTown Announces Initial Lineup For Virtual 30th b'Earthday Celebration

It's been 30 busy and productive years since the launch of the world-renowned radio show turned full-blown multimedia nonprofit eTown. In honor of 30 years of great live music paired with social and environmental programming, eTown is throwing a party for the ages, honoring both its 30th birthday and eTown's induction into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame.

On Earth Day 2021, April 22nd, eTown's 30th b'Earthday Celebration will air via live stream and feature performances from Los Lobos, The War and Treaty, Lyle Lovett, Bob Weir, Sam Bush, City and Colour, and Raquel Garcia. Former U.S. Senator and environmental advocate, Tim Wirth, will join for the conversation portion of the livestream. For more information on the b'Earthday Celebration including lineup additions, how to become a supporter of eTown, or to check out past shows and performances, please visit eTown.org.

"Helen and I started eTown in '91 determined to try something new, to make a different kind of show, one that mixed music and message," says eTown Founder and Host, Nick Forster. "It took us a while to find our voice and our place in the media landscape, but over the last three decades, we've not only presented-and played-a ton of remarkable live music, we've also shared really inspiring conversations and stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things on behalf of our shared environment."

Before eTown, Nick toured and recorded for decades with IBMA Entertainers of the Year and Grammy nominees Hot Rize, amongst others, while Helen Forster made her mark as a co-owner and producer of the world famous Telluride Bluegrass Festival, while also performing herself. This husband and wife team have taken everything they've seen, felt, and learned about music, the environment, and humanity and put it into practice through 30 years of remarkable eTown shows.

"It's hard to imagine a forum where Pops Staples, President Jimmy Carter, Atmosphere, Willie Nelson, Jane Goodall, Kacey Musgraves, James Taylor, Billy Strings, and a thousand more have come together on behalf of a few big ideas: that we're all connected, that music reinforces that connection, and that we can all do something to fight climate change and social and racial injustice," says Nick.

eTown Co-Founder Helen adds, "The reality is that eTown has always appeared bigger than it is. We're just a handful of people who made something remarkable almost every week for a long time."

Join Nick, Helen, and the rest of the eTown crew and community on April 22nd to celebrate their amazing milestone in the only logical way: engaging song and conversation.