d4vd Debuts New Single 'There Goes My Baby'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



19-year-old visionary artist d4vd releases his brand-new single “There Goes My Baby.” The track comes in the midst of his highly successful, fully sold-out “My House Is Not A Home” international headline tour, currently trekking through Europe.

“There Goes My Baby” once again sees d4vd experimenting with a different sound amplifying his genre malleability, this time in the form of a stripped-back, beautifully crafted love ballad. With beautiful vocal work front and center with a gentle acoustic guitar melody propelling the song forward, the track bleeds raw emotion as d4vd sings of a one-of-a-kind heartbreak that comes with losing the one you love to someone else, singing “Are you sure that you want more, If it’s from him, why did you waste all my time, You were bored and I was alone, Feels like someone’s taking my life.” d4vd has been performing the track throughout his recent run of tour dates and the track ushers in the next chapter in his musical journey – a consistent cadence of singles to come throughout 2024 in the leadup to his highly anticipated debut album.

His latest funk-riddled single, “Feel It (From The Original Series Invincible),” featured in the latest season of Amazon Prime Video’s animated superhero series Invincible, was released to universal acclaim, making his third entry in the Billboard Hot 100. The accompanying high-octane music video perfectly aligns with the superheroic elements of the animated series, following d4vd as he fends off an attacker in a sprawling fight scene filled with action-packed stunt work highlighting d4vd’s impressive parkour abilities. WATCH HERE.

Earlier this year, d4vd released “My House Is Not A Home,” a poignant, alternative ballad of loneliness—a story of leaving home, moving to Los Angeles, and a strained relationship finally falling apart. It showcases his writerly eye for detail, with some of his most personal and vivid lyrics yet, and also his remarkable vocal range; he climbs to the very top of his register, singing in a falsetto that stops the listener in their tracks. The accompanying music video, directed by close collaborator Raheem Powell (@RAHEEMISBLIND), sees d4vd leaving the past behind as he strolls through a worn-in yet empty house, haunted by childhood trinkets & photographs that seemingly once teemed with life and joy. LISTEN HERE and WATCH HERE.

d4vd kicked off 2024 following a monumental year that saw him soar to new heights. His career-defining single “Romantic Homicide” – which resonated with millions worldwide upon release in July 2022 and has since surpassed 1 billion streams across platforms – peaked at #33 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and is part of d4vd’s debut Petals To Thorns EP which debuted at #1 on Billboard Heatseekers albums (currently spending its 57th week on the chart). He also performed the song on Jimmy Kimmy Live! marking his late night television debut – WATCH HERE. d4vd also joined SZA on the fall 2023 leg of her SOS Tour and performed at some of the hottest festivals including Austin City Limits, Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, and more.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

Saturday, July 13: Cologne, DE - GLORIA - SOLD OUT

Sunday, July 14: Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg - SOLD OUT

Tuesday, July 16: Berlin, DE - Metropol - SOLD OUT

Wednesday, July 17: Milan, IT - Circolo Magnolia w/ Aminé - SOLD OUT

Friday, July 19: Montreux-Château, FR - Montreux Jazz Festival

Saturday, July 20: Lisbon, PT - Super Boch Super Rock Festival

Tuesday, July 30: Chicago, Illinois - Metro

Thursday, August 1 - Sunday, August 4: Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza Festival

TBA: Houston, TX - TBA

On “There Goes My Baby,” d4vd shares: “This is a song I wrote about letting go of someone you love and letting them become their own person. Watching them become that person and realizing that you may have been the problem, but also being happy for the person they’ve become. It’s a mature view on losing someone to someone else.”

d4vd has been on a roll in 2024. His summer headline “My House is Not a Home” Tour currently finds him in Europe after a sold-out North American Leg, which saw performances in Toronto, New York, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles (with a third show added and sold-out from high demand), to wrap later this summer with a highly anticipated set at Lollapalooza in August. He just opened for SZA this past week at Malahide Castle in Dublin, Ireland and graced expansive festival stages at Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, and Boston Calling, all coming hot off the heels of an electrifying surprise set in his hometown of Houston at White Oak Music Hall – which sold out minutes upon announcement.

See the remaining tour dates below, and visit HERE for tickets and additional information.

Photo credit: Nick Walker

Comments