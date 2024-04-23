blink-182 & Gwen Stefani Headline Inaugural South Star Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Huntsville, AL is excited to welcome the inaugural South Star Festival to John Hunt Park on September 28-29.

The event features 20 artists across two stages who will make its Rocket City debut this fall with headliners blink-182 and Gwen Stefani alongside Shinedown, Beck, Jane’s Addiction, Sublime, Goo Goo Dolls, Jimmy Eat World, TLC, Ludacris, Juvenile and the 400 Degreez Band, Big Boi, Gin Blossoms, Pete Yorn, Candlebox, Vanessa Carlton, Winona Fighter, Bully, Dexter & Moonrocks, and Billy Allen + The Pollies.

In a statement Matt Mandrella, Music Officer, City of Huntsville, said this:

"The fact that C3 Presents is jumping headfirst into the development of our music ecosystem and the investment they’re making into Huntsville speaks volumes about our current reputation and trajectory towards being a world class music city. Year one of the South Star Festival boasts a mind-blowing array of superstar talent that is sure to appeal to a broad audience and inject millions of dollars into our local economy. The epic scale and quality of product C3 produces will elevate our entire music landscape. Artists talk to each other about their experiences, and it’s obvious these artists have all heard good things about Huntsville. It’s an exciting time for music in Huntsville, and we look forward to welcoming music fans and visitors alike to John Hunt Park in September!”

Huntsville, home to NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, has made a serious commitment to bringing more music, culture, and entertainment to their rapidly growing city. South Star Festival builds upon the city’s expansion and development in this realm and follows the Spring 2022 opening of the Orion Amphitheater. An innovative hub, thanks in large part to its continued exploration and rich history in aerospace, the city has become a destination for those looking for a vibrant new community to join and tourists alike.

South Star Festival adds to Huntsville's dynamic and flourishing music and entertainment scene with its diverse lineup of talent and other festival offerings. In addition to live music, the event boasts a massive sports bar on site that will provide a way for festival goers to catch the biggest football games without leaving the park. SEC country takes football season seriously and so does South Star Festival. Post up with a beer and watch the big game at our giant sports bar - South Star Sports Hall!

South Star brings a world class festival experience to Huntsville for everyone, but you can take yours to the next level with a premium ticket. Browse GA+, VIP, and Platinum offerings for perks like expedited entry, dedicated viewing areas, air-conditioned lounges and so much more. With the GA+ Ticket you’ll have access to a private bar with drinks for purchase and a dedicated GA+ concierge to assist with your festival needs. The VIP Ticket includes all that plus dedicated on-field viewing behind Platinum Viewing, dedicated food for purchase and an express entry lane. The Platinum Ticket gives you access to all the amenities of GA, GA+, and VIP along with exclusive front-of-stage viewing with complimentary beer, seltzer, and water, and unlimited access to the Platinum Lounge where you’ll enjoy complimentary all-day dining and a complimentary full-service bar. In addition, Platinum Ticket holders will get complimentary lockers with mobile charging units and an exclusive festival gift!

Fans can sign up now to receive a presale passcode exclusively at SouthStarFestival.com to guarantee access to the lowest possible price for 2-Day General Admission Tickets.

The presale takes place Thursday, April 25 from 10am ET to 10:40am ET and prices will increase on Thursday, April 25 at 10:40am ET when the public On-Sale begins. Tickets for General Admission, GA+, VIP and South Star’s Platinum package will be available on Thursday, April 25 at 10:40 am ET at SouthStarFestival.com.