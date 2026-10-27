Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Zootown Music Festival 2027 to Feature Brandi Carlile, Jack Johnson
The third annual festival in Missoula will also include performances from Caamp, Whiskey Myers, Courtney Barnett, and Kitchen Dwellers.
Zootown Music Festival has announced the lineup for its third annual edition, taking place in Missoula, MT from Friday, June 18th through Saturday, June 19th at the Missoula Fairgrounds. The 2027 edition will feature a lineup of 20+ performing artists including Brandi Carlile, Jack Johnson (making his Montana debut), Caamp, Alabama Shakes, Sierra Ferrell, Whiskey Myers, Courtney Barnett, Kitchen Dwellers and many more.
'Zootown Festival makes for 'magical' weekend in its second year,' The Missoulian said of this past June's edition. In its second year, Zootown won the Montana Tourism Destination of the Year Award, and established itself as one of the destination festivals in the U.S., with fans from all 50 states attending to take advantage of the festival's proximity to the wide open spaces and outdoor adventures available to attendees. Located in a historic city nestled at the junction of five mountain valleys, the festival offers attendees the opportunity to spend the morning flyfishing or kayaking on a river before heading into town for performances later in the afternoon.
In addition to the music, Zootown promotes a full weekend of adventure, with recommended outdoor offerings for enthusiasts of all levels. Adventures in biking, fishing, whitewater rafting, river tubing, trail rides, guided hikes, scenic walking tours, and more are available, including morning activities on show days. Further details on excursions and activities led by local outfitters can be found at ZootownFestival.com.
Zootown Music Festival is also set to help kick off Missoula's Pride weekend celebrations, which will run from Friday, June 18th through Sunday, June 20th, and include Missoula's annual Pride Parade on Saturday, June 19th. More details can be found at MissoulaPride.com.
In the days immediately following the conclusion of its 2026 edition, Zootown Music Festival released a limited number of 'First Cast' tickets to the 2027 festival. Those tickets quickly sold out, despite there not being a lineup announced for the following year's event.
Ticket Information
Pre-sale for one and two day tickets begins Friday, October 30th at 10:00AM MT, available online at Zootownfestival.com for those who attended the festival in 2025 and 2026, or are signed up to receive SMS updates. A limited amount of 2-Day & Single Day GA tickets will also be available for purchase in person at Rockin Rudy's in downtown Missoula at a special Locals-Only rate.
General on-sale begins Friday, October 30th at 12:00PM MT via ZootownFestival.com.
Layaway plans will be available for all ticket types starting at 10% down.
Visit ZootownFestival.com for more information on tickets, lodging, and excursions.
Produced by Switchback Presents, Knitting Factory Presents, and Shore Sound Entertainment, the Zootown Music Festival brings a live music event to a city known for its culinary and craft brewery scene, historical landmarks, an inclusive community, and access to natural wonders and outdoor adventures, with over 60,000 acres of wilderness minutes from downtown.
Photo Credit: Alive Coverage
Photo Credit: Alive Coverage
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