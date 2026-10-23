Brandy Clark to Launch TAKE FLIGHT WORLD TOUR in 2027
The Grammy-winning singer will tour behind her new album THE BIRD, recorded at Sunset Sound with producer Shooter Jennings.
Brandy Clark has unveiled a new live version of her single 'American Roots' ahead of her highly anticipated new album, the bird, out January 15, 2027 via Reprise Records.
Recorded earlier this spring at The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley, CA, the live rendition features Clark alongside her touring band: Gabe Burdulis (12-string acoustic, background vocals), Amanda McCoy (upright Bass, background vocals) and Erin Nelson (drums).
Written by Clark, Michael Pollack ('Dear Insecurity,' 'Flowers') and Griff Clawson, 'American Roots' draws inspiration from Woody Guthrie's 'This Land Is Your Land' and celebrates America as a place of unity, reflecting on shared experiences and connections. It has already been met with an overwhelming response, eliciting spontaneous mid-song standing ovations when performed live.
The song is the first released from Clark's highly anticipated new album, the bird. Produced by Shooter Jennings and recorded at Los Angeles' Sunset Sound with her road band, the bird is a deeply human record that examines the search for connection in a world often defined by division. Across the album's 11 tracks, including collaborations with Rosanne Cash and SistaStrings, Clark explores love, loss, isolation, and what it means to belong.
'My hope is that listeners will feel as inspired and entertained by this body of work as we did while making it,' shares Clark. 'We had such a great time bringing these songs to life in the studio, and I hope that spirit comes through. More than anything, I hope everyone who listens can find a little piece of themselves somewhere in these songs.'
A powerful live performer, Clark will embark on her extensive 'Take Flight World Tour' next year, with newly confirmed shows in Los Angeles, Seattle, Boston, Charleston and Atlanta, among many others.
The new music arrives on the heels of Clark being named one of The New York Times' 'The 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters,' further cementing her place as one of the most respected and influential voices in modern music. Clark appears alongside Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, with The New York Times praising the trio as 'Music Row pros par excellence, brilliant practitioners of the time-honored tradecraft: crisp hooks, witty wordplay, brisk storytelling, songs that click and whir like little machines' and goes on to call Clark, 'a star recording artist in her own right.'
One of her generation's most esteemed songwriters and musicians, Clark earned Best Americana Performance at the 66th Grammy Awards and Song of the Year at the 2024 Americana Honors & Awards for 'Dear Insecurity,' a deeply personal track featuring 11-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile. The song appears on her self-titled album, produced by Carlile and widely hailed as a defining work, with outlets like Forbes, Variety, and Billboard praising her exceptional songwriting and vocal artistry.
Beyond her solo work, Clark's songwriting credits include standout tracks such as 'A Beautiful Noise,' the Grammy-nominated duet performed by Carlile and Alicia Keys, Kacey Musgraves' 'Follow Your Arrow,' and Miranda Lambert's 'Mama's Broken Heart.' She also composed the music for the hit musical comedy, Shucked, alongside her longtime collaborator McAnally. For the show, Clark won Outstanding Music at the 67th Drama Desk Awards and was nominated for Best Original Score at the 76th Tony Awards, where Shucked received nine nominations overall.
Most recently, she performed 'Trailblazer (Dream Chaser Version)' at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards alongside Reba McEntire and Lukas Nelson—a reimagined take on her Grammy-nominated song 'Trailblazer,' originally co-written with Lainey Wilson and Lambert.
The Bird Track List
1. The Loner And The Lonely
2. Tower
3. Still Found You
4. Goodnight Los Angeles
5. And The Sun Said To The Moon
7. The Bird
8. Astronaut (feat. SistaStrings)
9. Stranger On A Plane
10. Old Woman (feat. Rosanne Cash)
11. If There's Someone You Love
Brandy Clark Confirmed Tour Dates
November 3—Basel, Switzerland—Baloise Session
January 14—Playa del Carmen, Mexico—Girls Just Wanna Weekend
January 22—Los Angeles, CA—The Bellwether*
January 23—Monterey, CA—Golden State Theatre*
January 24—Felton, CA—Felton Music Hall*
January 28—Berkeley, CA—The Freight*
January 29—Petaluma, CA—Mystic Theatre*
January 30—Ukiah, CA—SPACE Theater*
January 31—Eugene, OR—Hult Center For The Performing Arts – Soreng Theater*
February 4—Portland, OR—Revolution Hall*
February 5—Seattle, WA—Neptune Theatre*
February 6—Spokane, WA—Bing Crosby Theatre*
March 18—Alexandria, VA—The Birchmere*
March 19—Philadelphia, PA—City Winery Philadelphia*
March 20—Munhall, PA—Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall*
March 21—Boston, MA—City Winery Boston*
March 23—Hartford, CT—Infinity Hall*
March 25—Old Saybrook, CT—The Kate (The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center)*
March 26—Brownfield, ME—Stone Mountain Arts Center*
March 27—Portsmouth, NH—The Music Hall*
April 2—Asheville, NC—The Orange Peel*
April 3—Charleston, SC—Music Farm*
April 4—Atlanta, GA—Buckhead Theatre*
April 8—Newark, OH—The Midland Theatre*
April 9—Wabash, IN—Eagles Theatre*
April 10—West Bend, WI—The Bend Theatre*
April 11—Chicago, IL—City Winery*
April 30—Cedar Park, TX—The Haute Spot*
May 1—Arlington, TX—Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts*
May 2—New Braunfels, TX—Brauntex Theatre
*with The Carlile Family Band
Photo Credit: Pamela Springsteen
Photo Credit: Pamela Springsteen
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