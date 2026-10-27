Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
CMAT Performs NPR Tiny Desk Concert
The performance, taped at NPR's Washington, D.C. headquarters, showcases CMAT with The Very Sexy CMAT Band.
Irish country-pop artist CMAT has released her NPR Tiny Desk Concert.
2026 has been a monumental year for CMAT, cementing her rise in America following the release of her critically-acclaimed 2025 album EURO-COUNTRY. The powerhouse four-song Tiny Desk set with The Very Sexy CMAT Band, taped at NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C., features EURO-COUNTRY singles 'Take A Sexy Picture Of Me' and 'When A Good Man Cries'; the CMAT classic 'I Wanna Be A Cowboy, Baby!' and a moving live debut of the fan favourite, 'Lord, Let That Tesla Crash.'
CMAT broke into the US public consciousness this year with a marked, rapid ascent that followed the critically acclaimed 2025 release of EURO-COUNTRY, her album blending pop, folk, country, and indie rock, which explored themes as wide-ranging as Irish economics to the experience of being a woman in the music industry. EURO-COUNTRY, released via AWAL Recordings, was recorded in New York and co-produced by long-time collaborator Oli Deakin and CMAT.
Since the album's release, CMAT has garnered over 300M streams, a major viral moment with her single 'Take A Sexy Picture Of Me,' and a litany of co-signs from artists like Brandi Carlile, who called her a 'once in every 500 years star,' Olivia Rodrigo, who covered her song 'When A Good Man Cries' on BBC Radio 1, and Elton John, Robyn, Hayley Williams, and Marcus Mumford have all proclaimed themselves fans. Drawn to her artistic integrity, classic songwriting, singular sense of humor, and unshakable and inspiring commitment to songwriting and blending maximalist pop music with country/folk storytelling and instrumentation.
Most recently, CMAT has been out on an incredible run of US festival shows, including breakout performances at Coachella, Lollapalooza, All Things Go, Austin City Limits and Newport Folk Festival, which Rolling Stone proclaimed a 'star-making turn.' At Newport, she did a collab with Subway Takes, garnering over 2 million views across platforms in just one week.
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