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Alanis Morissette Announces First-Ever Holiday Album GOOD WEATHER FOR IMMACULATE CONCEPTION

The album features two original festive songs alongside holiday classics and marks a milestone year for the Grammy Award-winning artist.

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Alanis Morissette Announces First-Ever Holiday Album GOOD WEATHER FOR IMMACULATE CONCEPTION

Grammy Award-winning artist, activist, and wholeness advocate Alanis Morissette has announced her first-ever holiday album – Good Weather for Immaculate Conception – set for release on November 6, 2026 via Epiphany Music/Virgin Music. The record features two new original festive songs – 'Christmas on the Dance Floor' and 'To An Empath at Christmas Time,' – in addition to a plethora of holiday classics brought to life by Alanis' generation-defining voice and perspective on the season.

Good Weather for Immaculate Conception also sees Alanis collaborating with a coterie of talent, including Brandi Carlile, actor/comedian/musician Martin Short, actor/comedian/musician Steve Martin, singer/songwriter Amythyst Kiah, singer/songwriter Joy Oladokun, and Trans Voices, the UK's first professional trans choir. The album's first song, 'Beautiful Star of Bethlehem' featuring Brandi Carlile and Steve Martin is available to hear now. A full track list for the record is below.

Listen to 'Beautiful Star of Bethlehem'

Pre-order Good Weather for Immaculate Conception

Morissette began a tradition of putting out yearly holiday songs over the last few years. Good Weather for Immaculate Conception includes the tracks she's already released as well as many of her other holiday favorites into a collection of songs for seasonal joy, peace, understanding, and empathy.

Morissette's first holiday album rounds out a monumental year for the artist. In June, she was honored by the Songwriter's Hall of Fame, in addition to singing the Canadian national anthem at the first game in Toronto for the World Cup. She played sold out shows throughout the UK and Europe this summer. She will soon be launching the new iteration of her residency show, Butterfly with a Machete, in Los Angeles, on November 5th at the YouTube Theater.

Alanis also became a global headline with a surprise appearance at the inaugural Daisy Chain Fields Festival, joining Olivia Rodrigo on stage to sing 'Ironic' in a Dries Van Noten ensemble.

Tracklist

1 – O Holy Night

2 – To an Empath at Christmas Time

3 – What Child is This?

4 – Happy Xmas (War is Over)

5 – Little Drummer Boy

6 – Beautiful Star of Bethlehem (feat. Brandi Carlile and Steve Martin)

7 – Ave Maria

8 – Christmas on the Dancefloor

9 – River

10 – Momma Mary (feat. Amythyst Kiah)

11 – O Tannenbaum (feat. Trans Voices)

12 – Last Christmas

13 – Silent Night (feat. Joy Oladokun)

14 – Merry Christmas (feat. Martin Short)

Photo Credit: Jasper Graham


Photo Credit: Jasper Graham
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