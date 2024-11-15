Zofi Consta Unleashes Bold Anthem 'Breathe' From Upcoming Bilingual EP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Zofi Consta, the dynamic Latin-Pop singer-songwriter from South Florida, is set to captivate audiences with her new single "Breathe," an anthem that embodies strength, empowerment, and unapologetic self-assurance. As the lead single from her upcoming bilingual EP Tu Favorita, "Breathe" showcases Zofi's distinctive sound, blending Pop, R&B, Reggaeton, and traditional Panamanian Plena to create a powerful and infectious anthem for women worldwide.

Produced by Albert Sterling Menendez with contributions by Tim Mitchell and friends, mixed by Franklin Socorro, and mastered by Dave Kutch from The Mastering Palace in NYC, "Breathe" represents Zofi's journey to inspire young women through music, encouraging them to reclaim their power in both relationships and life. Driven by her mission to break into both English and Spanish markets, Zofi's bilingual approach has attracted an increasingly diverse fanbase. With influences from artists like Shakira, Ariana Grande, and Madonna, Zofi's music radiates with confidence, edge, and emotional depth.

"This song is a snapshot of the messy, confusing side of relationships. I was drawn to write "Breathe" because it's about that undeniable connection with someone who isn't all in, and how that can still feel electric. I think that's something a lot of people can relate to - feeling like you're 'the one' while the other person is just playing games.

Throughout the process, I kept pushing for the sound and lyrics to reflect that emotional rollercoaster. Working with some industry legends gave me a fresh perspective and helped me create a sound that's true to the story but still fresh and bold. I want people to listen and feel understood like they're not alone in that experience," explains Zofi.

"Breathe" is the first track to be released ahead of her upcoming bilingual EP Tu Favorita, building momentum and delivering her empowering messages track by track.

About Zofi Consta

Zofi Consta has quickly risen as a fresh voice in the Latin-Pop genre. Known for her dynamic performances and genre-blending sound, Zofi is driven to inspire women through music, especially those navigating complex relationships. Her recent singles, "What About Me" and "Like Dat," have garnered praise for their bold messages and infectious beats, cementing her position as an artist with a unique voice and vision. Now splitting her time between South Florida and Medellin, Colombia, where she's working on her next EP, which will be entirely in Spanish, Zofi is fully immersed in her craft and determined to break boundaries.

Zofi's upcoming EP, Tu Favorita, is a blend of English and Spanish tracks designed to appeal to a wide audience. Collaborating with industry heavyweights like Tim Mitchell and mixing engineer Franklin Socorro, Zofi has crafted a bold, confident project that celebrates bilingual artistry and inspires listeners to embrace their own voice and identity.

