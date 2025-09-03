Zara Larsson to Embark on 2026 North American 'Midnight Sun' Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Global pop powerhouse Zara Larsson has announced her North American Midnight Sun Tour for 2026. The 30-date trek is set to kick off on February 28, 2026 in Portland, OR at the Crystal Ballroom and will take Larsson across the US and Canada, including stops in San Francisco, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta and more. Hitting Los Angeles, CA on March 4 at The Wiltern and Brooklyn, NY on March 26 at the Brooklyn Paramount, the tour will wrap on April 12 in Houston, TX at the House of Blues. Pop artist Amelia Moore will join her on all North American headline dates.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale at 10am local time tomorrow, September 3. A Spotify presale will launch on September 4 at 10am local time, followed by the general onsale beginning Friday, September 5 starting at 10am local time here.

Currently on tour with Tate McRae across North America, Zara Larsson is set to perform at New York, NY’s Madison Square Garden this week on September 3 and 4, and Los Angeles, CA’s The Forum on September 26 and 27. On October 28, she will kick off a European headlining tour, before hitting the road in February 2026 alongside OneRepublic in Australia and New Zealand. See her global touring itinerary below, including the newly announced North American headline dates.

All is in support of Zara Larsson’s new album Midnight Sun, set for release on September 26 via Sommer House / Epic Records. The album was created over the last year with frequent collaborator MNEK, alongside producers Margo XS and Zhone, as well as songwriter Helena Gao. Go HERE to pre-order and pre-add/save the album, which is available alongside an exclusive run of merchandise and physical products, including limited edition signed CDs and vinyl variants.

Just two weeks ago, Larsson unleashed the album’s latest single, “Crush.” The song has since become the most-added at Top 40/Pop radio in the US. Last week, the pop star shared the video for the song, directed by Grant James Thomas. Watch HERE. “Crush” follows the album’s title track, “Midnight Sun." Larsson kicked off the Midnight Sun era with the “Pretty Ugly” and its music video, also directed by Charlotte Rutherford and choreographed by Zoi Tatopoulos. The music video is nominated for an MTV Video Music Award for “Best Choreography.”

Zara Larsson 2025-2026 Live Dates

September 3, 2025 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden *

September 4, 2025 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden *

September 6, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center *

September 9, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena *

September 11, 2025 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena *

September 13, 2025 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center *

September 14, 2025 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center *

September 16, 2025 - Austin, TX - Moody Center *

September 18, 2025 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center *

September 20, 2025 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena *

September 24, 2025 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center *

September 26, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum *

September 27, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum *

October 28, 2025 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

October 30, 2025 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

October 31, 2025 – Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom

November 2, 2025 – Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

November 3, 2025 – Paris, France - Salle Pleyel

November 5, 2025 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley

November 7, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

November 9, 2025 - Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse

November 11, 2025 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

November 12, 2025 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

November 16, 2025 – Riga, Latvia - Xiaomi Arena

November 18, 2025 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

November 19, 2025 – Malmo, Sweden - Malmö Arena

November 21, 2025 – Oslo, Norway - Unity Arena

November 22, 2025 – Gothenburg, Sweden - Scandinavium

November 26, 2025 – Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

November 28, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden, Avicii Arena

February 4, 2026 - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena ^

February 6, 2026 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena ^

February 11, 2026 - Gold Coast, Australia - HOTA Outdoor Stage ^

February 12, 2026 - Brisbane, Australia - Riverstage ^

February 13, 2026 - Melbourne, Australia - Sidney Myer Music Bowl ^

February 18, 2026 - Perth, Australia - RAC Arena ^

February 28, 2026 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom +

March 1, 2026 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo +

March 3, 2026 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater +

March 4, 2026 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern +

March 7, 2026 – Anaheim, CA – HOB Anaheim +

March 8, 2026 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren +

March 10, 2026 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot +

March 11, 2026 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall +

March 13, 2026 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis +

March 14, 2026 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club +

March 15, 2026 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre +

March 17, 2026 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre +

March 18, 2026 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre +

March 20, 2026 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre and Ballroom +

March 21, 2026 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! +

March 22, 2026 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE +

March 24, 2026 – Toronto, ON – History +

March 26, 2026 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount +

March 28, 2026 – Boston, MA – HOB Boston – Music Hall +

March 30, 2026 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia +

March 31, 2026 – Washington, DC – The Anthem +

April 1, 2026 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte +

April 3, 2026 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz +

April 4, 2026 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works +

April 5, 2026 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle +

April 7, 2026 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live +

April 8, 2026 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – HOB Lake Buena Vista +

April 10, 2026 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater +

April 11, 2026 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory +

April 12, 2026 – Houston, TX – HOB Houston +

*Supporting Tate McRae

^Supporting OneRepublic

+Support from Amelia Moore