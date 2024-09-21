Zach Top's 2025 COLD BEER & COUNTRY MUSIC Headline Tour Immediately Sells Out

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Just hours after it went on-sale, Zach Top's highly anticipated 2025 “Cold Beer & Country Music” headline tour is completely sold out. The 19-show run includes newly added second nights at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, Tulsa’s Cain’s Ballroom, Denver’s Grizzly Rose, Columbus’ The Bluestone, Jacksonville’s FIVE and Chattanooga’s The Signal. Additionally, the Cincinnati venue has been upgraded to the Andrew J Brady Music Center and ticket capacity has been increased in both Omaha and Des Moines. In spite of the added capacity, every show is now sold out. See below for the complete tour itinerary.

The 2025 dates add to a breakout year for Top, who is nominated for New Artist of the Year at the upcoming 58th Annual CMA Awards (his first CMA nomination), was recently named Discovery Artist of the Year at the 2024 MusicRow Awards and released his widely praised debut album, Cold Beer & Country Music, this past spring. Produced by Carson Chamberlain (Billy Currington, Easton Corbin), the record garnered over 3.5 million streams in just its first week and received widespread acclaim. The Tennessean said it’s full of “star-making tunes,” while Country Central praised, “Cold Beer & Country Music is a masterclass in traditional country music…With a record this strong, Zach Top has proven himself as a standout rising star in this format and a premier vocalist in country music.” Most recently, Top released his new single, “Beer for Breakfast,” of which Billboard praises, “extends his resume as a reliable source for unvarnished country music.”

Top has also spent much of the past year on the road including shows with Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne and Luke Bryan, and will continue to tour through this fall supporting Lainey Wilson’s “Country’s Cool Again Tour.”

Raised in Sunnyside, WA, Top grew up on classic country music around the family farm. At the age of seven, he formed a bluegrass band with his siblings, which set the stage for his future musical ambitions.

photo credit: Citizen Kane Wayne

ZACH TOP CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

September 20—Stateline, NV—Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys*

September 21—Stateline, NV—Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys*

September 26—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena*

September 27—Auburn, WA—White River Amphitheatre*

September 28—Ridgefield, WA—RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater*

October 3—Rosenberg, TX—Fort Bend County Fair Association

October 5—Salt Lake City, UT—RedWest Fest

October 10—Lubbock, TX—United Supermarkets Arena*

October 11—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s

October 12—Manhattan, KS—The Manhattan+

October 18—Raleigh, NC—Red Hat Amphitheater*

October 19—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

October 20—Wilmington, NC—Live Oak Bank Pavilion*

October 24—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens*

October 25—Oshawa, ON—Tribute Communities Centre*

October 26—Pittsburgh, PA—Petersen Events Center*

October 30—Birmingham, AL—Workplay

November 1—North Little Rock, AR—Simmons Bank Arena*

November 2—Evansville, IN—Ford Center*

November 3—Charleston, WV—Charleston Coliseum*

November 7—Oklahoma City, OK—Paycom Center*

November 8—Omaha, NE—CHI Health Center*

November 9—Sioux Falls, SD—Denny Sanford Premier Center*

November 15—Monroe, LA—Monroe Civic Center*

November 16—Monroe, LA—Monroe Civic Center*

November 30—Scottsdale, AZ—Westworld of Scottsdale

December 30—San Diego, CA—Wild Horses

January 16—Omaha, NE—Steelhouse+ (SOLD OUT)

January 18—Fayetteville, AR—JJ’s Live+ (SOLD OUT)

January 23—Denver, CO—Grizzly Rose+ (SOLD OUT)

January 24—Denver, CO—Grizzly Rose+ (SOLD OUT)

January 29—Columbus, OH—The Bluestone+(SOLD OUT)

January 30—Columbus, OH—The Bluestone+ (SOLD OUT)

January 31—Royal Oak, MI—Royal Oak Music Theatre+ (SOLD OUT)

February 1—Cincinnati, OH—Andrew J Brady Music Center+ (SOLD OUT)

February 6—Des Moines, IA—Val Air Ballroom+ (SOLD OUT)

February 7—Tulsa, OK—Cain’s Ballroom+ (SOLD OUT)

February 8—Tulsa, OK—Cain’s Ballroom+(SOLD OUT)

February 14—Durant, OK—Choctaw Grand Theater+ (SOLD OUT)

February 16—San Antonio, TX—Frost Bank Center – San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

February 26—Chattanooga, TN—The Signal+(SOLD OUT)

February 27—Chattanooga, TN—The Signal+ (SOLD OUT)

February 28—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium^ (SOLD OUT)

March 1—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium+ (SOLD OUT)

March 5—Jacksonville, FL—FIVE+(SOLD OUT)

March 6—Jacksonville, FL—FIVE+ (SOLD OUT)

March 8—Atlanta, GA—Buckhead Theatre+ (SOLD OUT)

March 21-23—Willowbank, Australia—CMC Rocks

June 11—North Lawrence, OH—The Country Fest 2025

*with Lainey Wilson

+with special guest Cole Goodwin

^with special guest Jake Worthington

Comments