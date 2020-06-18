Zach Heckendorf Announces First Leg of 50 States Livestream Tour

The summer concert calendar may be canceled, but singer-songwriter Zach Heckendorf is still embarking on a virtual tour to support his current single "Up." Through the magic of social media and live stream technology, Zach is partnering with venues, radio stations, artists, brands and fans to live stream performances in every one of the 50 states. The first leg of the tour unofficially kicked off Monday June 15th, with Philadelphia PBS affiliate WHYY hosting his collaborative "House Concert" with funk band Love Raptor. His first live stream takes place this Friday June 19th on Rockwood Music Hall's Instagram. The first leg includes dates with partners in 13 states including Road Nation (Washington DC), Which Wich (Texas), Americana Highways (Maryland), Portland Sessions (Oregon), The Boot (Tennessee), Swallow Hill and Larimer Lounge (Colorado), Sofa King Fest (Louisiana), and more. Tour dates are listed below, with more to be announced soon.

"Although my touring is canceled for the foreseeable future, I'm excited that I still have the opportunity to reach audiences in every state across the country," Heckendorf says. "To make sure each show feels unique, there'll be a local angle to each stream, including a signature song that's special to the state I'm performing in."

Last month Heckendorf released his new single and video "Up" via Organically Elevated/Missing Piece Records. Masterfully produced by Grammy winner John Fields (Jonas Brothers, Pink, Miley Cyrus), "Up" is an irresistible song that Westword said "falls into the Ed Sheeran, Lewis Capaldi school of pop - the stuff of earnest young men with big feelings, singing danceable songs with catchy hooks."

Last month, Heckendorf performed "Up" at the American Medical Association's Tribute to the Medical School Class of 2020. The live streamed event also featured actors from Grey's Anatomy, Scrubs and other leading TV medical shows; watch Zach's performance HERE.

Since releasing his self-titled debut album at age 16, Heckendorf has released a series of critical and fan-favorites: The Cool Down, Speed Checked by Aircraft, Artifacts and an EP titled Up. He's toured the U.S. extensively as a headliner and has supported artists such as Rodrigo y Gabriela, John Butler Trio and Rogue Wave as well as Michael Franti and Spearhead at Red Rocks Amphitheater.

Livestream Tour Dates:

June 15th - WHYY (House Concert) - Pennsylvania

June 19th 8PM ET - @rockwoodmusichall (Instagram) - New York

June 24th 7:45PM ET - @americanahighways.org (Facebook) - Maryland

June 25th 3PM ET - @IBGLive (Facebook) - Massachusetts

June 26th 3PM PT - ThePortlandSessions (YouTube Live) - Oregon

June 27th 10AM CT - @thebootcountry (Facebook) - Tennessee

July 2nd - Road Nation (Simulcast on Facebook, Instagram, Twitch) - Washington DC

July 3rd - @swallowhillmusic(Facebook) - Colorado

July 7th 4PM CT - @SofaKingFest (Facebook) - Louisiana

July 9th - Birmingham Mountain Radio (Private Listener Stream) - Alabama

July 12th 6PM MT - @LarimerLounge - Colorado

July 15th - @WhichWich (Instagram) - Texas

July 17th - @evanstonspace (Facebook) - Illinois

