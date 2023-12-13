ZZ Links Up With Delhi's Best For New Hindi/English Track 'Skippuh'

The accompanying visuals encapsulate the full-on charisma of the song, bringing ZZ's artistic vision to life.

By: Dec. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: CHRISTMAS Is A Time To CHER! Photo 1 CHERy Christmas Everyone!
Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song Photo 2 Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song
Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live Photo 3 Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live
New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate Photo 4 New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate

ZZ Links Up With Delhi's Best For New Hindi/English Track 'Skippuh'

Indian American songwriter, producer, and DIY creative ZZ releases his new single & video “Skippuh.” ZZ will be performing at JLN Stadium in New Dehli for Zomaland fest 2023, gracing the same stage as Jay Sean, Jasleen Royal, and Juggy D. Watch the music video for Skippuh here.

After his monumental performance at the historic Troubadour in LA, ZZ returns to his roots on “Skippuh,” with Delhi's best, DRV & Lil Littlez. The new single marks their first collab & ZZ's first ever Hindi/English song. Fusing dance-pop sounds he perfected from his recent album along with his household hip-hop talent, “Skippuh” is a certified club anthem. The accompanying visuals encapsulate the full-on charisma of the song, bringing ZZ's artistic vision to life.

Raised in New Delhi and relocated to Los Angeles, ZZ is turning heads within the music scene. ZZ has been a fast-rising talent garnering millions of streams and tons of support from Spotify and Apple Music editorial playlists, while receiving praise from the likes of Daily Chiefers, Lyrical Lemonade, Ones To Watch, Noctis Mag, Elevator Mag, Noisey, and Rolling Stone.

ZZ has made himself known collaborating with artists such as Timbaland, FRVRFRIDAY, Destin Laurel, 24kGoldn, Guapdad 4000, Kodie Shane, and music video director LONEWOLF. He has developed an organic following in New Delhi selling out shows and performing alongside Russ at JLN Stadium as well as getting his albums into the top 100 charts on Apple Music India. 

ZZ is fresh off the release of his innovative genre-bending album “Love In The Club” that saw him take use his love for dance-pop as the inspiration. Still infused with his signature hip hop rhythms, the album included standout tracks like the remarkably infectious “STAY DOWN,” his smooth and charismatic collaboration with Destin Laurel “Let's Party” and anthemic track “BARBIE.”

As ZZ continues to make waves within the music scene, his latest release, 'Skippuh,' showcases the culmination of his diverse talents and international influences. Don't miss the chance to witness his electrifying performance at JLN Stadium during Zomaland Fest 2023, where he'll share the stage with renowned artists like Jay Sean, Jasleen Royal, and Juggy D.

Experience the magic of 'Skippuh' and immerse yourself in ZZ's dynamic musical journey, bridging cultures and genres with unparalleled artistry. Keep a close eye on ZZ as he continues to showcase why he's a rising star in 2024.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Damian & Stephen Marley Announce Co-Headlining Traffic Jam Tour 2024 Photo
Damian & Stephen Marley Announce Co-Headlining Traffic Jam Tour 2024

In February and March 2024, the Grammy award-winning brothers Damian “Jr Gong” Marley and Stephen “Ragga” Marley will launch their exclusive Traffic Jam Tour across North America. This marks the inaugural occasion in history when the brothers have jointly presented a curated set, offering a unique showcase to their fans.

2
DJ ASHBA Releases New Single Party Tonight Featuring Dia Photo
DJ ASHBA Releases New Single 'Party Tonight' Featuring Dia

Rising to prominence from his founding of Sixx A.M. with James Michael and Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx, ASHBA later joined Guns N' Roses as lead guitarist (2009-2015). In addition, he has written and produced numerous hits for legendary artists, including Neil Diamond, Motley Crue and Debbie Gibson.

3
Shell Daze Music Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Photo
Shell Daze Music Festival Announces 2024 Lineup

Shell Daze Music Festival returns to Overton Park Shell in midtown Memphis April 19-20, 2024 with a funk-filled lineup led by JJ Grey & Mofro and Oteil & Friends ft. Steve Kimock, Jason Crosby, Johnny Kimock, Tom Guarna, and Lamar Williams Jr.

4
AUSTIN PSYCH FEST Announces 2024 Lineup With Courtney Barnett & More Photo
AUSTIN PSYCH FEST Announces 2024 Lineup With Courtney Barnett & More

Austin Psych Fest has announced its 2024 lineup, featuring artists like Courtney Barnett, Kurt Vile, Alvvays, The Black Angels, Chicano Batman, Witch (J Mascis), Blondshell, Earthless, and more. Austin Psych Fest brings the old school vibe of the original event back outdoors and under the stars and oak trees in the venue's sprawling backyard.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Sits Down With Whoopi Goldberg Video
THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Sits Down With Whoopi Goldberg
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
HADESTOWN
CHICAGO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE