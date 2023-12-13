ZZ Links Up With Delhi's Best For New Hindi/English Track 'Skippuh'

Indian American songwriter, producer, and DIY creative ZZ releases his new single & video “Skippuh.” ZZ will be performing at JLN Stadium in New Dehli for Zomaland fest 2023, gracing the same stage as Jay Sean, Jasleen Royal, and Juggy D. Watch the music video for Skippuh here.

After his monumental performance at the historic Troubadour in LA, ZZ returns to his roots on “Skippuh,” with Delhi's best, DRV & Lil Littlez. The new single marks their first collab & ZZ's first ever Hindi/English song. Fusing dance-pop sounds he perfected from his recent album along with his household hip-hop talent, “Skippuh” is a certified club anthem. The accompanying visuals encapsulate the full-on charisma of the song, bringing ZZ's artistic vision to life.

Raised in New Delhi and relocated to Los Angeles, ZZ is turning heads within the music scene. ZZ has been a fast-rising talent garnering millions of streams and tons of support from Spotify and Apple Music editorial playlists, while receiving praise from the likes of Daily Chiefers, Lyrical Lemonade, Ones To Watch, Noctis Mag, Elevator Mag, Noisey, and Rolling Stone.

ZZ has made himself known collaborating with artists such as Timbaland, FRVRFRIDAY, Destin Laurel, 24kGoldn, Guapdad 4000, Kodie Shane, and music video director LONEWOLF. He has developed an organic following in New Delhi selling out shows and performing alongside Russ at JLN Stadium as well as getting his albums into the top 100 charts on Apple Music India.

ZZ is fresh off the release of his innovative genre-bending album “Love In The Club” that saw him take use his love for dance-pop as the inspiration. Still infused with his signature hip hop rhythms, the album included standout tracks like the remarkably infectious “STAY DOWN,” his smooth and charismatic collaboration with Destin Laurel “Let's Party” and anthemic track “BARBIE.”

As ZZ continues to make waves within the music scene, his latest release, 'Skippuh,' showcases the culmination of his diverse talents and international influences. Don't miss the chance to witness his electrifying performance at JLN Stadium during Zomaland Fest 2023, where he'll share the stage with renowned artists like Jay Sean, Jasleen Royal, and Juggy D.

Experience the magic of 'Skippuh' and immerse yourself in ZZ's dynamic musical journey, bridging cultures and genres with unparalleled artistry. Keep a close eye on ZZ as he continues to showcase why he's a rising star in 2024.