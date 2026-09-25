Yung Gravy Releases BAEWATCH Single Ahead of October Tour

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Multi-platinum viral hip-hop artist, songwriter, entrepreneur, and humanitarian Yung Gravy returns with his newest single and music video, 'BAEWATCH,' serving as a clear reminder of exactly what makes him a unique name in hip-hop. The single comes just over a month before his JOYRIDER North American Tour set to kick off this October. Purchase tickets here.

'BAEWATCH' delivers the iconic Yung Gravy sound, with an upbeat and relentless bouncing energy that is present throughout its entirety. The track opens with Gravy's identifiable humor and playful delivery as the production kicks into a bright, euphoric groove. Built around a lively and infectious sound, 'BAEWATCH' is a charismatic track that keeps Gravy's signature personality front and center.

Directed by Yung Gravy and Max Brindamour, the accompanying video pays homage to the 90s global pop culture phenomenon Baywatch starring David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson, and is set on a Southern California beach, showcasing nonstop summer fun among the group. Starring Yung Gravy and his girlfriend and viral internet personality Ari Kytsya, the cast appears as lifeguards at the center of the plot, reminiscent of the 90s cult classic series.

Over the past year, Yung Gravy has continued to build momentum across music, live performances, and now kicking off his next chapter with the release of 'BAEWATCH'. The new single follows his recent announcement of the JOYRIDER North American Tour, set to make stops across the country. The JOYRIDER Tour will kick off on October 22nd in Fort Lauderdale, FL with stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, and more before wrapping in San Francisco on December 16th. With a catalog that includes ten Gold and four Platinum records, Gravy continues to prove his staying power, and 'BAEWATCH' continues that momentum, showcasing the humor, confidence, and charisma that define Gravy's approach.

About Yung Gravy

Only the best things get better with age–wine, cheddar, 401ks, the list goes on. It turns out Yung Gravy gets better with age too. When you think about it, the name Yung Gravy says a great deal. It's perpetually youthful, and it oozes 'sauce.' As such, Yung Gravy uses his own special recipe to bring originality and positivity to make his one-of-a-kind impact on the genre. Gravy flexes his passion for soul music and oldies in his production, sampling a wide range of musical styles dating from the 1940's to the present-day. Nostalgic and often-jubilant melodies paired with heavy trap drums form the usual canvas for his signature baritone voice-reminiscent of Barry White. Showcasing effortless flows and endlessly quotable lyrics, Yung Gravy paints something truly unique while clearly having a good time doing so. In the span of six short years, Gravy has transformed from Soundcloud stalwart to platinum powerhouse. To date, his accolades include four platinum and ten gold singles as well as 10 sold-out tours across North America, Europe, and Australia. He has collaborated with his self-proclaimed musical heroes, including Lil Wayne, Chief Keef, Juicy J, T-Pain, and the late Young Dolph. Gravy became the soundtrack and unofficial second mascot of the Tampa Bay Lightning and was given an honorary Stanley Cup Ring. He starred in a worldwide commercial campaign with Martha Stewart, and weeks later performed for the VMAs and Jimmy Kimmel Live. Not to mention, he partnered with Audible, Venmo, Samsung, and Jimmy John's for campaigns. Tallying 7+ billion streams and selling 5 million units thus far, he's notched four entries on the Billboard 200, two in the Top 30 of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, and two on the Top 20 of the Top Album Sales Chart. For all of the swagger and style he exhibited upon his arrival, he managed to become even smoother since his introduction in 2016. After streams in the billions, packed venues, and 'side missions' with Martha Stewart, he decided to lock himself in the studio and load up a plethora of certifiably saucy bangers lined up for release.

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