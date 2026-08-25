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Multi-platinum hip-hop artist Yung Gravy announced his 36-date JOYRIDER North America Tour, kicking off October 22 in Fort Lauderdale, FL and making stops across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping December 16 in San Francisco, CA. It is his first tour run since his North American Voluptuous Voyage Tour in 2025, and he will hit major cities including Atlanta, New York, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Vancouver, Seattle, Dallas, Los Angeles, and more, bringing his live show to stages across North America. Tickets are available at YungGravy.com.

Terror Reid and Pertinence will join the run as support acts.

The announcement continues the steady 2026 momentum for Gravy, who recently dropped his newest single 'my b!tch,' his second release of the year following 'HBO,' which peaked at #5 on the Official Charts and arrived alongside a cinematic short film-style music video drawing inspiration from cult classic horror films. Earlier this month, Gravy surprised fans at Lollapalooza 2026 in Chicago, hitting the stage alongside Canadian rapper, songwriter, and longtime creative partner bbno$ as a surprise guest on August 1. This summer, Gravy collaborated with MUG Root Beer on 'Float Float Baby,' a parody remix of the iconic '90s hit 'Ice Ice Baby,' to celebrate the nationwide launch of MUG Root Beer Floats Vanilla Howler, a campaign that crossed music, humor, and brand culture. He also attended Men's Paris Fashion Week in June, Sports Illustrated's Beyond the Pitch in LA, the 100 Women Matter Gala put on by Mike Tyson, Tyson Cares Foundation, and We 2 Matter, and was cover star for Photobook and L'Officiel in May.

With 10 gold and 4 platinum records, 7+ billion streams, and more than 10 sold-out tours across North America, Europe, and Australia, Gravy now brings that momentum back on the road with the JOYRIDER North America Tour, closing out 2026 with a 36-date run across the continent.

About Yung Gravy

Yung Gravy has transformed from Soundcloud stalwart to platinum powerhouse over the span of six years. His accolades include four platinum and ten gold singles as well as 10 sold-out tours across North America, Europe, and Australia. He has collaborated with Lil Wayne, Chief Keef, Juicy J, T-Pain, and the late Young Dolph. Gravy became the soundtrack and unofficial second mascot of the Tampa Bay Lightning and was given an honorary Stanley Cup Ring. He starred in a worldwide commercial campaign with Martha Stewart, and weeks later performed for the VMAs and Jimmy Kimmel Live. He has also partnered with Audible, Venmo, Samsung, and Jimmy John's for campaigns. He has tallied 7+ billion streams and sold 5 million units, notching four entries on the Billboard 200, two in the Top 30 of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, and two on the Top 20 of the Top Album Sales Chart.

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