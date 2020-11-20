Young the Giant 10th Anniversary Edition Arrives Today

Elektra recording group Young the Giant celebrates the tenth anniversary of their RIAA-certified Gold, self-titled debut album, with Young the Giant (10th Anniversary Edition) available digitally now on all streaming platforms.

Young The Giant (10th Anniversary Edition), which is highlighted by a pair of breakout hit singles in the Platinum-certified "My Body" and 2x-Platinum-certified "Cough Syrup," also features 4 bonus tracks, including a recent re-recorded version of "Take Me Home" - initially cut under the group's prior moniker The Jakes on the out-of-print Shake My Hand EP (full tracklisting below). The 2-LP configuration, which includes a 20-page booklet and poster, is also available now.

For the special 10-year anniversary virtual concert experience, the band return to the site of the album's genesis-the world-famous Sunset Sound Studios- for a one-time performance of the record in its entirety. The broadcast begins at 6pm PT/9pm ET on Saturday, November 21st, and notably marks the group's last performance of 2020 and only playthrough of the album in their decade long career. Tickets are available at shop.youngthegiant.com, including special bundles including the limited edition vinyl and exclusive merchandise.

Young the Giant unassumingly morphed from a Southern California band of teenage friends into a platinum-certified arena headliner with an alternative sound equally entrenched in integrity and infectiousness. Released digitally on October 26, 2010, the band's 2010 self-titled full-length debut, Young the Giant, has become a seminal alternative rock album, earning Gold certification from the RIAA and spawning two signature singles: "My Body" (RIAA-certified Platinum) and "Cough Syrup" (RIAA-certified 2x-Platinum). Fronted by Sameer Gadhia - who the New York Times calls, "one of the great contemporary rock voices" - the band have released a string of critically acclaimed albums over the past decade, including RIAA-certified Gold Mind over Matter [2014], Home of the Strange [2016], and most recently Mirror Master [2018] including the hit song "Superposition", which peaked at #1 on the Alternative Radio Charts and has been certified Gold. Along the way, they also headlined sold-out shows at hallowed venues such as The Forum, Radio City Music Hall, The Greek Theatre, The Aragon Ballroom, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre, to name a few in addition to making main stage appearances at Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Governor's Ball, and many more. With just shy of 1 billion streams and widespread acclaim, their impact only continues to grow with each subsequent release as they never stop evolving.

Lead Singer Sameer Gadhia recently launched a diversity spotlight called Point of Origin, presenting opportunity to artists of color in the alternative genre through a partnership with SIRIUSXM and PANDORA. Gadhia is Indian-American and is dedicated to challenging the homogenous narrative of Alternative and Indie Rock Music by amplifying voices of color in the past, present, and future of the genre. Experience more at https://www.pointoforigin.world/.

