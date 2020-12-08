Young Scooter and Zaytoven Team Up For Superstar Collab Tape 'ZAYSTREET'

Powerhouse Atlanta duo, Zaytoven and Young Scooter, are set to heat the streets up with their upcoming collab tape, ZAYSTREET, set to release this Friday, via an exclusive partnership with ONErpm. "We are ecstatic to have partnered with two great brands in Grammy Award Winning producer Zaytoven and one of the foremost authorities in street music Young Scooter to bring the world, "Zaystreet", Orlando McGhee - Head of Urban at ONErpm states.

Both talents are legendary in the music industry with countless hit records, feeding the streets for over a decade. This new project, ZAYSTREET, is nothing short of classic ATL hip-hop culture with several street bangers over hard-hitting Zaytoven beats. Zaytoven and Young Scooter, the only dynamic duo who can get Future, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Chief Keef, Young Dolph, Trouble, Bankroll Freddie and OJ Da Juiceman on one project.

"When Scooter and I come together to make music, it's always spontaneous and authentic because there's a mutual trust for what we both will bring to the table," Zaytoven states. "Working with Zaytoven is a no brainer. His beats have the sounds and energy I need for the streets to go crazy and I believe we accomplished that with this project", Young Scooter mentioned. 'Zaystreet' is set to drop this Friday December 11th, through ONErpm, following two recently released singles off the tape - "Black Migo" ft. Future and "Dope Boyz N Trap Godz" ft. Rick Ross and 2 Chainz.

ONErpm is a music solutions company, a redefining force in the new music economy and one of today's fastest-growing music companies in the global marketplace. It occupies a unique space between traditional record label and distribution company, leveraging proprietary technology, marketing, analytics and localized support to deliver business solutions to over 300,000 artists, music labels and video creators worldwide. Also the home to more than 5,000 YouTube channels that collectively generate over 8 billion views a month, ONErpm is one of the world's largest YouTube Multi Channel Networks (MCN) specializing in music. With offices and studios in New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, Bogota, Mexico City, Madrid, Moscow, Lagos and Kingston, For more information, visit www.onerpm.com.

