YouTube Music Charts: Olivia Rodrigo & Chappell Roan Hit US #1

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

YouTube Music's weekly charts for the period ending October 29 are led by Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan, whose synth-pop collaboration 'expectations' takes the #1 spot on the US Top Songs chart. The Billion Views Club also welcomed two new milestone entries this week, while international acts and seasonal favorites drove major viewership across multiple charts.

Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan's new version of 'expectations,' a colorful synth pop single from Rodrigo's recent album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, takes #1 on US Top Songs. Aided by a video featuring David Byrne as a game show host, the track also debuts at #8 on Global Top Songs. Additionally, Rodrigo's 'stupid song' climbs to #63 on the US chart.

Pop party starters The Black Eyed Peas land another entry in the Billion Views Club this week with the official video for their 2009 dancefloor anthem 'I Gotta Feeling.' The high-energy video is the group's fifth to reach 1B views.

German pop act Modern Talking enter the Billion Views Club with the official video for their 1985 single 'Cheri Cheri Lady.' The fog-filled visual — set at a German villa — is the duo's first to hit the 1B-view milestone.

Canadian pop star Tate McRae's new single 'Housewife' and its lush, luxurious music video are connecting with listeners, climbing this week at #3 on US Weekly Top Music Videos and debuting at #15 on Global Weekly Top Music Videos. McRae also performed the track at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, the video of which also claims #33 on the US Weekly chart.

Spooky season has arrived. And as Halloween approaches, Michael Jackson's immortal 'Thriller' is experiencing its seasonal boost, climbing to #12 on US Top Songs. 'Beat It,' which has been a near-constant charts presence since the release of the biopic Michael earlier this year, claims #21 on the same chart.

LISA is back with 'Tarantino,' another taste of her solo EP Press Play, which debuted at #1 on both US Daily Top Music Videos and Global Daily Top Music Videos on Friday (10/23). The Blackpink star's new video has already amassed over 61M views since its release.

Breakout pop star ADELA establishes her chart dominance with 'Nicole Kidman,' a whispery rap track that climbs this week to #8 on US Top Songs and #26 on Global Top Songs. Her other rising hit 'Ain't in LA' takes #51 on Global and #46 on US. Both tracks are also making their presence felt on Shorts, with 'Nicole Kidman' claiming #21 on US Top Songs on Shorts and 'Ain't in LA' claiming #18.

K-pop stars ATEEZ return to the charts with 'Drip,' a hard-nosed rap track that debuted at #3 on US Daily Top Music Videos and #6 on Global Daily Top Music Videos on Friday (10/23). The eight-member group's stylish, choreography-heavy music video has garnered upwards of 17M views since its release.

New York rapper Zeddy Will's infectious single 'Bow Bow Bow' shimmies its way up the charts again this week, jumping all the way to #14 on US Top Songs. Powered, in part, by a dance trend, the club-ready track also claims #5 on US Top Songs on Shorts. In the US alone, the track generated over 1.9M views in the charting period.

French electronic duo Justice were entrusted with the task of scoring the year's most anticipated video game, Grand Theft Auto VI, and this week the first taste of that soundtrack hits the charts. 'Flower in a Hurricane,' a superstar collab with Tame Impala, SZA and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, debuts at #15 on US Top Songs and #48 on Global Top Songs. Tame Impala, for their part, land another pair of tracks on the charts: 'Loser' (#37 US, #69 Global) and 'Dracula' (#38 US).

Texas rapper Megan Thee Stallion makes a rowdy return to the charts with 'Thin Ice,' which debuts at #4 on US Weekly Top Music Videos. Across uploads, the Limp Bizkit-sampling track — which arrived as part of her Tina Tuesday freestyle series — has amassed over 1.7M views in the US in the charting period.

Rootsy country singer-songwriter Zach Bryan links with Lana Del Rey for the sentimental ballad 'Lies,' which debuts at #27 on US Top Songs. The single from Bryan's just-released EP Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs garnered more than 1.4M views in the US in the charting period.

Florida singer and rapper Rod Wave released his seventh studio album Don't Look Down back in August, and since then the emotional track 'Dope Girl' has been on the rise. This week, it climbs to #26 on US Top Songs. Wave climbs this week to #6 on US Top Artists.

Pop star P!NK's 2012 collaboration with fun. and The Format's Nate Ruess is in the midst of a shortform aided resurgence. The track climbs this week to #41 on US Top Songs and #43 on Global Top Songs on the back of over 11.1M views in the charting period, across territories.

New K-pop group A2O LITE make a striking debut with 'NEON,' a new single and video that launches at #3 on Global Top Songs and #52 on US Top Songs. The nine-member group's official video for the track — filled with jittery editing and flashy choreography — has amassed over 28M views since its release.

Swedish pop star Zara Larsson's Midnight Sun charts run continues as the new video for that album's standout 'Blue Moon' vaults all the way to #21 on US Weekly Top Music Videos. The album's title track — aided by a recent remix featuring PinkPantheress — holds down #35 on US Top Songs and #48 on US Top Songs on Shorts.

The video for UK rock band Nothing But Thieves' 2015 song 'If I Get High' – which stars the late Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte – is experiencing a resurgence following the actor's recent passing. 'If I Get High' enters the US Weekly Top Music Videos at #27.

Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, who died in 2022, has a posthumous hit with 'Kaali Hoodie' which debuts this week at #14 on Global Top Songs. The official video for the track has garnered over 25M views since its release.

California-born songwriter and pop singer Ashe has a hit with 'Stop the Wedding!,' which debuts at #90 on Global Top Songs. The cinematic official video directed by Silken Weinberg (who has also directed videos for Ethel Cain, among others) has amassed over 18M views since its release in August.

Philadelphia rap star Meek Mill links with Chicago's G Herbo on the uplifting, emotional new track 'Wanna Be Free.' The track's slow-motion visualizer debuts at #56 on US Weekly Top Music Videos. Since its release, it has generated over 1.3M views.

YouTube United States Top Songs chart: Top 5

1. Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan - expectations

2. Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas

3. Tate McRae - Housewife

4. KAROL G, Judeline, Rusowsky - BbY WOW

5. Shakira, Burna Boy - Dai Dai

YouTube United States Top Shorts Songs chart: Top 5

1. pupsies - misery.

2. Your Favorite Martian - Verified

3. Jack Stauber - Oh Klahoma

4. Cuntsniffer, Broken Toy Airplanes - Meant To Be

5. ZEDDY WILL - Bow Bow Bow

YouTube United States Top Songs chart: New Entries

3. Tate McRae - Housewife

15. Justice, Tame Impala, SZA, Grand Theft Auto VI - Flower In A Hurricane [from GTAVI]

17. Megan Thee Stallion - Thin Ice

27. Zach Bryan, Lana Del Rey - Lies

47. Ninja Sex Party - Going On A Date

52. A2O MAY, A2O LITE - NEON

60. Zara Larsson - Blue Moon

69. Helluva Boss, Bryce Pinkham, Brandon Rogers - Dirty Bird

72. Tom MacDonald - What America Is

92. Nothing but Thieves - If I Get High

98. Carin León - Desde Que Te Tengo

YouTube Global Top Songs chart: Top 5

1. Shakira, Burna Boy - Dai Dai

2. ARJN, KDS, FIFTY4, Shreya Ghoshal - KALYANI (Remix)

3. A2O MAY, A2O LITE - NEON

4. KAROL G, Judeline, Rusowsky - BbY WOW

5. Yo Yo Honey Singh - Casa Tupka Anthemo

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 12 Hrs 05 Min 54 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone