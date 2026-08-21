Eli to Launch First UK & European STAGE GIRL Tour in October 2026

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Eli has announced her first-ever UK and European headline tour, bringing her acclaimed Stage Girl universe to stages across the UK and Europe. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster.

Artist pre-sale tickets will be available from 5pm BST on Wednesday 26th August, with general sale beginning at 10am BST on Friday 28th August.

The tour announcement follows an explosive year for Eli, who has taken her boundary-pushing pop vision from a viral bedroom following to the global stage. The UK and European run will kick off at London's Courtyard Theatre on October 8th, before travelling through Europe with dates in Paris, Berlin, Cologne, Brussels and Amsterdam.

Audiences in the UK and Europe will experience the latest iteration of the live show which takes influence from both her acclaimed theatrical One Woman Show residency in Los Angeles which became a viral cultural moment (with cameos from Zara Larsson, Demi Lovato, Adéla and more), as well as her sold out Eli Is The Next Stage Girl Tour and the ongoing Strange Girl (Live On Stage!) across North America.

The October 2026 dates will closely follow Eli's highly-anticipated performances at Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields festival (with Chappell Roan, Doechii, Rachel Chinouriri, and more) as well as special dates with her 'Crush (Girls Trip)' collaborator Zara Larsson.

She has also recently supported Sam Smith and performed her fan-favorite track 'Glitter' both with the superstar on stage as well as solo at the 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, where she was nominated for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist.

Eli's conceptual debut album, Stage Girl, arrived at the end of 2025, establishing the world of the Stage Girl as a fully realized musical and visual universe. Inspired by Eli's childhood obsession with reality television singing competitions, the project explores ambition, performance and the desire to become pop's next star through her distinctive blend of maximalist pop, theatricality and self-aware storytelling.

Since then, Eli has continued to build her cult-like fanbase with standout tracks including 'Marianne,' 'Girl Of Your Dreams,' and most recently 'Glitter' released via Zelig Music/RCA Records on the deluxe version Stage Girl (Not A Dream Anymore).

With support from artists including SZA, Troye Sivan and Addison Rae, alongside cultural tastemakers such as Zane Lowe who included her on Apple Music's 26 for 26 List, Eli has quickly established herself as one of pop's most distinctive emerging voices.

The UK and European dates mark the next chapter of Eli's Stage Girl era — and the beginning of her next phase of pop superstardom.

Eli's UK & European Tour Dates

8 October – London, UK – The Courtyard Theatre

12 October – Paris, France – Les Etoiles

14 October – Berlin, Germany – Mikropol

15 October – Cologne, Germany – Yard Club

18 October – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Bitterzoet

19 October - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique, Club

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