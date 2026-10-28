JONAS BROTHERS to Perform in STEAL AN EGG on Roblox

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Jonas Brothers are adding a stop to 'The Burning Up Tour All Over Again' this Halloween that fans anywhere in the world can attend: Steal an Egg, one of the most popular games on Roblox. 'Steal an Egg Presents: Jonas Brothers LIVE!' takes place Saturday, October 31 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 3pm GMT / 4pm CET, when Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas will perform inside the game for a one-time-only Halloween concert with a special surprise.

'Steal an Egg' has drawn nearly 10 billion visits since its release this August, making it one of gaming's biggest gathering places. Now it's bringing in a band whose music has connected generations of fans for nearly two decades. The Halloween show brings the energy of 'The Burning Up Tour All Over Again' to players and fans around the world.

'We've built a game that brings millions of people together. Now we're bringing the Jonas Brothers into that world,' said Ben Spoont, co-owner of Steal an Egg. 'Making 'Steal an Egg' a stop on their tour gives millions of players something extraordinary to experience together this Halloween, and gives fans everywhere a whole new way to join us.'

Like the tour, the Steal an Egg show celebrates both longtime fans and those discovering the Jonas Brothers for the first time, bringing them together as one global audience.

How to Join

Fans can attend by joining Steal an Egg on Roblox ahead of the 11am ET start on Saturday, October 31. Costumes encouraged.

Join the event: https://www.roblox.com/games/107778070777162/Steal-An-Egg

Tickets

Tickets for 'The Burning Up Tour All Over Again' are on sale now at jonasbrothers.com.

About Jonas Brothers

Standing out as one of the most successful groups of the 21st century, Jonas Brothers—Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas—have sold north of 20 million albums and counting, garnered two GRAMMY Award nominations, earned 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, logged three consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard 200, and generated billions of streams. Among many accolades, they've recently claimed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2019, they notably ignited the comeback of the decade with their Platinum-Certified Republic Records debut, Happiness Begins. It yielded the history-making, 5x-Platinum smash 'Sucker,' which minted them as 'the first group in the 21st century to debut at #1 on the Hot 100,' exploded as the 'longest running #1 Pop Airplay Single of 2019,' and received a GRAMMY Award nomination in the category of 'Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.' Bowing at #1 on the Billboard 200, Happiness Begins impressively scored the 'biggest sales week of 2019 at time of release' and housed the Double-Platinum 'Only Human' and Platinum 'Cool.' The band supported the album with the worldwide 'Happiness Begins Tour'—selling over 1.2 million tickets—and the Amazon Original documentaries Chasing Happiness and Happiness Continues. Along the way, the members simultaneously juggled prolific solo careers extending into television, film, and successful business ventures.

In 2023, Jonas Brothers once again proved they are a constant force, embarking on a new era with the release of The Album, via Republic Records and produced by Jon Bellion. In support of the new album and this new era for Jonas Brothers, they kicked off 'The Tour' with two sold-out shows at New York's iconic Yankee Stadium. 'The Tour' included stadium and arena dates around the globe through 2024, resulting in the band's biggest and most extensive tour to date.

2025 marked a special year for Jonas Brothers as they celebrated their 20th anniversary as a band. They hosted a milestone JONASCON fan event at New Jersey's American Dream, where they celebrated 20 years of legacy, memories, and the Jonas Brothers fan community with over 75,000 fans from all over the world in attendance. JONASCON kicked off what became an unforgettable year for the Jonas Brothers, including their latest album, Greetings from Your Hometown, and their highly anticipated 'JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown' Tour. Rounding out the year, the brothers were honored with a hand and footprint ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre and were formally inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame. They also starred in the holiday film A Very Jonas Christmas Movie on Disney+.

In May 2026, the brothers announced their new podcast 'Hey Jonas!' where they serve as co-hosts with episodes dropping weekly. Most recently, Jonas Brothers were inducted as Disney Legends, one of The Walt Disney Company's highest honors, recognizing their lasting impact on music, film, and television across generations of fans and are hitting the road with 'The Burning Up Tour All Over Again' this fall.





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