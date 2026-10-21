YouTube Music Charts: Olivia Rodrigo & Chappell Roan Hit #1

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This week's YouTube Music charts are led by Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan, whose synth-pop remix of 'expectations' reached #1 on both the US and Global Daily Top Music Videos charts following its Friday debut. Meanwhile, Chilean stars FloyyMenor and Cris MJ officially joined the Billion Views Club this week as the poolside video for their hit 2024 single 'Gata Only' crossed the 1B view milestone, marking the first time either artist has achieved the feat.

Elsewhere on the charts, international collaborations and unexpected team-ups are making big moves. Turkish pop group manifest landed a #4 debut on Global Top Songs with their first English-language single 'TRALALA,' while KATSEYE's streak continues with five tracks across US and Global Top Songs, boosted by the debut of bonus track 'Unloveu.' Rapper BigXthaPlug teamed up with pop star Ava Max for a dramatic new single 'BURN.' Plus, girl in red's autumn staple 'We Fell in Love in October' is making its seasonal resurgence, jumping to #24 on US Top Songs on Shorts and #64 on US Top Songs.

Below is a full breakdown of the key movers and trends for the week ending October 21.

Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan's remix of 'expectations' hits daily #1

Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan connect for a remix of Rodrigo's colorful synth-pop single. The video for their team-up, featuring David Byrne as a game show host, reached #1 on both US Daily Top Music Videos and Global Daily Top Music Videos on Friday (10/16). The high-energy clip has already amassed over 16M views since its release.

ADELA's PRIMA hits continue to rise

Slovak pop breakout ADELA continues to climb the charts with songs from her debut album PRIMA. 'Nicole Kidman' vaults to #9 on US Top Songs and #28 on Global Top Songs, while 'Ain't in LA' – co-produced by 100 Gecs' Dylan Brady – climbs to #44 on US and #46 on Global. Both tracks are also making their presence felt on shortform, with 'Nicole Kidman' claiming #15 on US Top Songs on Shorts and 'Ain't in LA' claiming #14.

FloyyMenor and Cris MJ's 'Gata Only' joins the Billion Views Club

Chilean stars FloyyMenor and Cris MJ join the Billion Views Club with the official video for 'Gata Only.' The poolside visual for the 2024 single is each artist's first to reach the 1B view milestone.

Zeddy Will's 'Bow Bow Bow' slides up Shorts

New York rapper Zeddy Will's club-ready rap track 'Bow Bow Bow' continues its journey up the charts. The single jumps to #24 on US Top Songs and #10 on US Top Songs on Shorts, fueled in part by a new dance trend. It amassed over 1.5M views in the US alone in the charting period.

Bachata singer Dalvin La Melodia lands a trio of tracks on US Top Songs

Rising Dominican singer-songwriter Dalvin La Melodia continues his impressive run on US Top Songs this week, landing three songs on the chart. The El Blachy collaboration 'Alma Rota' climbs to #20, while 'Amnesia' claims #54 and 'Mi Reina' jumps to #63. Dalvin also holds onto #52 on US Top Artists.

girl in red's 'We Fell in Love in October' celebrates a seasonal return

Norwegian singer-songwriter girl in red's love song 'We Fell in Love in October' is currently in the midst of its annual resurgence, climbing to #64 on US Top Songs this week. Additionally, the song jumped all the way to #24 on US Top Songs on Shorts.

Tate McRae's 'Housewife' takes to the daily music video charts

Canadian pop star Tate McRae returns with the luxurious video for her new single 'Housewife.' The visual, set in the south of France, hit #2 on US Daily Top Music Videos and #8 on Global Daily Top Music Videos on Friday (10/16). It's so far garnered more than 7M views.

Gunna enlists tennis star Coco Gauff for 'pop it' video

Atlanta rapper Gunna's new video for 'pop it' debuts this week at #16 on US Weekly Top Music Videos. The typically luxurious visual, which features a prominent cameo from tennis star Coco Gauff, has amassed over 3.8M views since its release.

Comedian Steve Martin's bluegrass rendition of 'Old Town Road' charts

Comedy legend and accomplished banjo player Steve Martin hits the charts this week with a bluegrass cover of Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road.' The video, which features bluegrass stalwarts Alison Brown, Del McCoury and Dan Tyminski, debuts at #92 on US Weekly Top Music Videos.

KAROL G's 'BbY WOW' extends its charts domination

Colombian pop star KAROL G continues her run in the upper reaches of both US Top Songs and Global Top Songs as 'BbY WOW' spends another week at #3 on both charts. The collaboration with Spanish singers Judeline and rusowsky collected over 29.6M views globally in the charting period.

KATSEYE's Wild run continues with 'Unloveu'

KATSEYE's long victory lap for their recent EP Wild stretches out another week with the streaming release of 'Unloveu,' a heartfelt bonus track from the EP that debuts at #59 on US Top Songs. Five of the group's tracks appear on the US and Global Top Songs charts, including 'Hootie Frutti' (#6 US, #11 Global), 'Animal' (#7 US, #17 Global), and 'ICONIC BY MISTAKE' (#32 US, #43 Global). Additionally, the global pop group appears at #18 on Global Top Artists.

Riley Green duets with Peyton Manning on football-themed 'Alabama vs. Tennessee'

Country star Rylie Green duets with former NFL superstar Peyton Manning on the college football-themed new single 'Alabama vs. Tennessee,' released for the annual rivalry game between the SEC schools. The official video, which starts the pair singing in a bar, debuts at #79 on US Weekly Top Music Videos.

Stella Lefty's country hit 'Boston' ascends

Singer-songwriter Stella Lefty's country hit 'Boston' keeps on climbing this week. The track inches up to #12 on US Top Songs while amassing over 1.9M views in the US during the charting period.

Drake hits the US videos chart with 'Cold Shoulder' video

The video for Drake and Don Toliver's 'Cold Shoulder,' which features the star flexing in a theme park, debuts this week at #70 on US Weekly Top Music Videos. The track, which appears on the 'FOMO' deluxe version of his summer album HABIBTI, is joined on that chart by the atmospheric single 'QUEBEC' (#32), as well as 'Burning Bridges' (#61) and 'Janice STFU' (#15).

Turkish pop group manifest return with Global smash 'TRALALA'

Turkish pop group manifest are back with their first English-language single 'TRALALA,' which debuts at #4 on Global Top Songs. The intensely choreographed music video has already garnered over 32M views since its release. The six-member troupe's previous single 'Toz Pembe' also appears on Global at #89.

BigXthaPlug and Ava Max team for cinematic 'BURN' video

Dallas rapper BigXthaPlug continues a string of unexpected collaborations by linking with pop star Ava Max for the dramatic new single 'BURN.' The cinematic official video debuts at #13 on US Weekly Top Music Videos. The visual has already garnered more than 2.7M views.

Puerto Rican star Daddy Yankee hits the charts with new single and video 'BOTZ'

Puerto Rican singer and rapper Daddy Yankee returns to the charts with 'BOTZ,' which debuts at #12 on US Weekly Top Music Videos. The video, which serves as a preview for his upcoming concept album about love, LA POSTAL, has collected over 7.7M views since its release.

Zara Larsson's new video for Midnight Sun standout 'Blue Moon' debuts on Daily

Swedish pop star Zara Larsson is still riding the high of her 2025 album Midnight Sun, sharing a new video for the standout 'Blue Moon,' which debuted on Thursday (10/15) at #2 on US Daily Top Music Videos. That album's title track, meanwhile, claims #25 on US Top Songs and #7 on US Top Songs on Shorts.

Dua Lipa's 'Training Season' resurgence continues

Dua Lipa's feelings-forward 2024 track 'Training Season' continues its revival for another week, inching to #9 on Global Top Songs and #61 on US Top Songs this week. The flurry of views arrives alongside widespread usage on shortform. Across territories, the track generated over 21.1M views in the charting period.

Alice in Chains' moody grunge track 'Nutshell' experiences a revival

Grunge legends Alice in Chains are experiencing a revival of their moody ballad 'Nutshell,' which makes a belated debut this week at #100 on US Top Songs. Amid an uptick in usage across shortform, the track garnered over 788K views in the country in the charting period.

YouTube United States Top Songs chart: Top 5

1. Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas

2. Shakira, Burna Boy - Dai Dai

3. KAROL G, Judeline, Rusowsky - BbY WOW

4. KPOPガールズ! デーモン・ハンターズ・キャスト, Huntrix - What It Sounds Like + Golden

5. Post Malone, Swae Lee - Sunflower

YouTube United States Top Shorts Songs chart: Top 5

1. pupsies - misery.

2. KYLE - iSpy

3. Jack Stauber - Oh Klahoma

4. The Wonder Pets - The Wonder Pets!

5. Cuntsniffer, Broken Toy Airplanes - Meant To Be

YouTube United States Top Songs chart: New Entries

27. Gunna - pop it

30. BigXthaPlug, Ava Max - BURN

37. Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan - expectations

43. Daddy Yankee - BOTZ

48. Horror Skunx - The Aura Farmer

51. Anuel AA - Vuelve

59. KATSEYE - Unloveu

60. YFN Lucci - hunnid PROBLEMS.

88. Dos Tamaulipas - Paciencia

92. Køddy G, THE FAVORITES - Peli De Terror

97. Dallas xy - Pennywise (Dance With Your Demons)

YouTube Global Top Songs chart: Top 5

1. Shakira, Burna Boy - Dai Dai

2. ARJN, KDS, FIFTY4, Shreya Ghoshal - KALYANI (Remix)

3. KAROL G, Judeline, Rusowsky - BbY WOW

4. Manifest - TRALALA

5. Yo Yo Honey Singh - Casa Tupka Anthemo

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