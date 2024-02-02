Yfn Lucci Pleads 'Free Me' on New Single

Now, Lucci readies more new music and a new project upon release. 

Feb. 02, 2024

Beginning the most anticipated comeback of 2024, YFN Lucci returns with his first new solo single in four years, the emotionally charged “Free Me” out now via Think It's A Game Records/Warner Records.

Earlier this week, the news broke from Associated Press that YFN Lucci will “be eligible for parole as soon as four months from now.” Close to coming home, he presents one of his most poignant, poetic, and powerful tracks to date. Built around a rich soundscape, the core piano melody cuts through a head-nodding beat accented by string loops. 

Lucci's introspective lyrics instantly strike a chord as he chants, “Man, they took away my freedom, free me.” The song reaches heavenly heights as a gospel choir resounds in between reflective rhymes. Once again, he confidently flexes the signature one-two punch of singing and rapping that entrenched him at the forefront of the culture.

It notably picks up where he left off on 2020's acclaimed Wish Me Well 3, which flaunted fan favorites such as the platinum-certified smash “Wet (She Got That…)” and “Both of Us” [feat. Rick Ross & Layton Greene], among others.

ABOUT YFN LUCCI:

Singing and rapping with the same fiery force, YFN Lucci represents the next evolution of the Atlanta sound. Inking a deal with Think It's A Game Records (TIG Records) in 2014, he quietly developed into one of his city's most powerful voices. Following the success of Wish Me Well, he unleashed Wish Me Well 2 in 2016.

It yielded the platinum-certified smash “Key to the Streets” (feat. Migos & Trouble), which amassed over 73 million Spotify streams, turned up a high-profile remix with Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, and Quavo, and landed on XXL's “50 Best Hip-Hop Songs of 2016” and Vibe's “The 60 Best Songs of 2016” list. 

Forbes proclaimed YFN Lucci among “5 Breakout Hip- Hop Artists to Watch This Summer” and Billboard dubbed him one of the “Top 10 Hip-Hop & R&B Artists to Watch in 2017.” He's lived up to those claims with his EP Long Live Nut, which spawned the platinum-selling #1 hit single "Everyday We Lit" with over 600 million cumulative streams, and album Ray Ray From Summer Hill (Think It's A Game / Warner Records).

In addition, 2019's "All Night Long" (feat. Trey Songz) reached the top 10 at Urban Radio, and hit single “Wet (She Got That...)" emerged as the #1 most-added at Urban Radio with more than 100 million TikTok views!



