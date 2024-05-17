Yelawolf to Release New Double Album 'War Story,' Drops New Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alabama-born and Nashville-based multiplatinum chart-topping artist and entrepreneur Yelawolf serves up a soulful and soaring new single entitled “Trailer In The Sky” alongside Jelly Roll out now.

After teasing its impending arrival, he reveals the details for his anxiously awaited double-LP, War Story – Michael Wayne (Part 1) & Trunk Muzik 4ever (Part 2). Yelawolf’s magnum opus arrives on Friday June 7, 2024. GRAMMY® Award winner Malay [Frank Ocean, Alicia Keys] helmed the production for Michael Wayne, while WLPWR [Wiz Khalifa, Eminem, Travis Barker] produced Trunk Muzik 4ever. Various special guests include Killer Mike, Jelly Roll, Caskey and Struggle Jennings.

As the opener of Michael Wayne, “Trailer In The Sky” provides the perfect prelude. Continuing a long tradition of collaboration between Yelawolf and Jelly Roll, it marks their fifth track together following “Unlive”—which adorned Jelly Roll’s chart-topping 2023 blockbuster Whitsitt Chapel. The track layers laidback guitar and bright harmonies atop a hazy beat as Yelawolf proclaims, “I’m raising up new G’s, I’m making bosses in fact.” Meanwhile, Jelly Roll’s heartfelt hook booms, “Someday we will all get high in that doublewide trailer in the sky.” In the visualizer, these two titans cruise in a classic car as a trailer hovers above.

About the track, Yelawolf said, “An album is like a book, and the beginning and the end are important to me. This is how it starts. My hometown has never been nice to me, so I’m speaking on that. It was perfect for Jelly. We come from the same spot. We’ve been in the gutter, but we’ve arrived now. The message is, you can look down on us from your high horse if you’ve never been to jail and don’t have tattoos, but we all end up in the same place.”

It lands in the wake of the WLPWR-produced “New Me,” which has already amassed 917K Spotify streams and 2.5 million YouTube views. Listen HERE and watch the video HERE. Right out of the gate, HipHopDX touted it, and Global Grind touted it on “This Week’s New Music Roundup.”

It continued a busy season for the maverick, arriving on the heels of “Make You Love Me.” The track has reeled in over 672K Spotify streams and 3.2 million YouTube views on the music video. The song also made its debut at Top 40 radio recently, getting played at dozens of Rhythmic stations across the US. Listen HERE and watch the video HERE.

“Make You Love Me” garnered widespread tastemaker looks. Touted by HipHopDX and more, HotNewHipHop professed, “Yelawolf is continuing to build up excitement.” Bootleg Kev personally gave the song its broadcast premiere on his syndicated radio show, and Yelawolf sat down with him for a deep interview.

In February, Yelawolf kickstarted the current season with the hard-hitting “Everything.” The latter has already gathered north of 1.6 million YouTube views on the music video in addition to nearly 660K Spotify streams. Listen HERE and watch the video HERE.

Last fall, he initially heralded this chapter during an intimate secret listening session. SPIN professed, “One thing is immediately clear—Yelawolf never abandoned his hip-hop roots. The culture is part of his DNA, pumping through his veins and busting at the seams to get out.”

War Story Tracklist:

Michael Wayne (Side 1)

1. Yelawolf, Jelly Roll - Trailer In The Sky

2. Yelawolf - Glasses Up

3. Yelawolf - Make You Love Me

4. Yelawolf - Juliana

5. Yelawolf - Marijuana

6. Yelawolf - Goodbye Mornin

7. Yelawolf - Cars

8. Yelawolf, DJ Paul - Lookin Over

9. Yelawolf, Struggle Jennings - Farewell

10. Yelawolf - Talkin

11. Yelawolf - Cookin Cocaine

12. Yelawolf - Legend

Trunk Muzik 4ever (Side 2)

1. Yelawolf - New Me

2. Yelawolf, Caskey - Bad News

3. Yelawolf, Killer Mike - Box Chevy 8 [feat. Bub Styles]

4. Yelawolf - Another Drink

5. Yelawolf - Barn Fire

6. Yelawolf - Flashlight

7. Yelawolf - Bang Bang Bobby

8. Yelawolf - Tonight

9. Yelawolf - Everything

10. Yelawolf - Bad Motherf*cker [feat. Presley Vaughn]

11. Yelawolf - Work

12. Yelawolf - Ticket

13. Yelawolf - Put Em Up

5/17/24 Black Mountain, NC Silverados Music Park

6/8/24 Milwaukee, WI The Rave/Eagles Club (Wiscansin Fest)

7/12/24 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

7/13/24 Kansas City, MO Grinders

7/14/24 La Vista, NE The Astro

9/5/24 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

MORE ABOUT YELAWOLF:

Continuing a wild ride from humble beginnings in Gadsden, Alabama to the forefront of popular culture, Yelawolf certainly has a lot to say. The Nashville-based multiplatinum chart-topping artist, entrepreneur, and Slumerican Founder has consistently asserted himself as an outlier and outlaw without comparison. He catalyzed his breakthrough via Radioactive (rated a coveted “4.5-out-of-5 stars” by The Source). The gold-certified Love Story bowed at #3 on the Billboard 200 highlighted by platinum singles “Till It’s Gone” and “Best Friend” [feat. Eminem]. He maintained his momentum with Trial By Fire and Ghetto Cowboy, spawning the platinum-certified “You and Me.” He emerged as the rare artist versatile enough to deliver The Slumdon Bridge EP with Ed Sheeran and Psycho White EP with Travis Barker. A$AP Rocky, Big Boi, blink-182, Eminem, Juicy J, Korn, and Tech N9ne have sought him out for verses. His albums have welcomed Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Wynonna Judd, Kid Rock, Killer Mike, Raekwon, and Diplo. Frequent collaborator Jelly Roll pledged his allegiance with Slumerican ink! Plus, Slumerican’s catalog expanded with releases by DJ Paul and Struggle Jennings. In 2022, he dropped his full-length rock LP, Sometimes Y, with multi-GRAMMY® Award-winning producer and artist Shooter Jennings. Yelawolf has built Slumerican into a worldwide merchandise empire and his Creek Water Whiskey into a nationally distributed spirits brand, performed on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, guested on MTV’s Ridiculousness, appeared in Peanut Butter Falcon, and toured with Deftones and more. However, he ups the ante in 2024 with more to come.

Photo credit: Tyre Grannemann

