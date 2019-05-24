YN Billy Releases O MAN via III Records / Warner Bros. Records.

Today, rising star YN Billy released his brand-new song "O Man" via III Records / Warner Bros. Records. Exploding onto the track, Billy offers an introspective look into life on the Atlanta streets."Wasn't making no money then made a way," he divulges over the electrifying production, recounting the personal hardships he had to endure. Check it out HERE.

As a young rapper in the game, YN Billy is making moves, capturing attention from the likes of WorldStarHipHop and ELEVATOR. Watch out for more to come!

YN Billy was born in Kingston, Jamaica and later raised in North Atlanta, Georgia aka Gwinnett County. During adolescence, he was separated from his parents and was forced to move back to Kingston, where he resided for 3 years of his young teenage life. With his mom not being able to afford to keep him in school, he eventually relocated back to Georgia where he turned to the streets to find means to pay for the bills in his household. In April 2017, he graduated high school with a fresh scouting of labels after the release of his buzz-catching visual "Bud," which led to the attention of his music.





