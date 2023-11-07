YHWH Nailgun Share New Single

Today, the dynamic Brooklyn-based ensemble, YHWH Nailgun shares their new single "Tear Pusher."

“Tear Pusher” follows their single “Castarto Raw” which FADER praised saying, “there's a jittering insistence to Brooklyn band YHWH Nailgun, like they're chasing you down and demanding you pay attention. "Castrato Raw" never quite settles into a groove, instead opting to hop between what feels like about five different rhythms while vocalist Zack Borzone delivers his vocals like a man on the verge of throwing up. It's giddy, unsettling, and exciting all at the same time.”

This burgeoning band has been making waves, catching the discerning ear of Black Midi, who invited YHWH Nailgun to join them on tour earlier this summer. Last month, they embarked on tour, alongside the highly acclaimed Geese.

The band's live performance is a keen part of their allure. From their sold out boat show with Water From Your Eyes to their spectacle “tunnel” show with Godcaster, YHWH Nailgun is a band cementing their role in the NY music scene. All tour dates and tickets listed below.

The quartet of Zack Borzone (vox), Jack Tobias (synth), Sam Pickard (drums), and Saguiv Rosenstock (guitar) display an innate ability to translate a primitive spirit into a modern form.

Born during the lockdown as an experimental project between Borzone and Pickard in Philadelphia, the group expanded as the two moved to New York, adding Tobias for their debut self-titled EP, which was produced by Rosenstock, who was then integrated into the band.

That first collection is one of self-discovery, of finding the tools necessary to make songs within the band's own ecosystem. They honed in on their own world and their collaborative, close-knit writing process, discovering the essential structures and feelings that make YHWH Nailgun.

YHWH Nailgun Tour

11/10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Purgatory

11/11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Sundownstairs