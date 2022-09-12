Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
YES Keyboard Legend Tony Kaye Celebrates the Anniversary of His First Solo Album 'End Of Innocence'

An album 20 years in the making, the first solo work from former YES member Tony Kaye.

Sep. 12, 2022  

Twelve months on from the release of this hauntingly beautiful album, another event is changing our world.

The music is poignant for another host of reasons, showing that Kaye, writing from the heart, speaks for us all when words just cannot express the emotions we all feel when tragedy strikes.

Conceived to commemorate the events and the journey that followed the world changing moments of 9/11, End Of Innocence is designed to be listened to in its entirety and to take us on a journey.

Featuring Dani Torchia who Kaye met in the wake of 9/11 has written and performed on the album. Tony Kaye retired from Yes in 1996, and came out of retirement the week following the events of 9/11 and began to write this album, the power of music helped Tony to process the day that became the End Of Innocence.

The album takes you on a journey from the peace of the night before, to the emerging hopeful looking to the future. This album has been interwoven with the growth of their relationship. Today the album throws light and solace following the death of Queen Elizabeth, which changes the landscape of the world for every person whose lives she touched in her 70 year Reign.

The artwork is painted by Roger Dean, the artist best known for his work with YES and Asia. It was created after Roger had heard the music and the images reflect the journey the music takes.

Tony Kaye is best known as the original keyboard player with prog legends YES, his Hammond organ giving their groundbreaking The YES Album its most distinctive sound within the YES catalogue. Following his departure from YES in 1971 Kaye was involved with a number of other bands including David Bowie, Badger, Flash and Badfinger before returning to YES for their greatest commercial success 90125 in 1983.

Kaye remained with YES for several albums and tours before retiring from the music business in 1996. Following the re-awakening of his musical inspiration in 2001, Kaye accepted an invitation from current YES bassist Billy Sherwood to work on projects which led to the formation of CIRCA, in 2007, and has yielded four albums to date.

