XG to Release New Single DEPENDS November 6; North American Tour Starts

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Global pop group XG (Xtraordinary Genes) has announced the November 6 release of their new single, 'DEPENDS.'

The new song captures the uncertainty of moving forward in a world that often demands a simple yes-or-no answer. Centered around the honest feelings of 'I still don't know myself' and 'I'm still searching,' 'DEPENDS' embraces the idea that not every answer has to be definitive.

Pre-save/pre-order is available here.

'DEPENDS' arrives at a new chapter for XG and their label, XGALX, which is rebranding under the tagline 'Genuine Art Lives. Lives Create Culture.' With its renewed structure, XGALX will continue to build alongside its artists and staff while expanding its global activities across music production, management, marketing, and more.

The single also marks XG's first new music since the release of their debut full-length studio album, THE CORE – 核, this past January. It landed on the Billboard 200 and topped Billboard Japan's comprehensive Hot Albums chart, marking another milestone in the group's continued global rise.

The album's pre-release single 'GALA' became XG's third Top 40 U.S. radio hit, following 'LEFT RIGHT' and 'WOKE UP,' with 'LEFT RIGHT' spending 13 consecutive weeks on the chart. 'GALA' was also named Billboard's favorite new music release in a fan-voted poll during launch week and debuted in the Top 10 of Billboard's Dance Digital Song Sales chart alongside artists including Lady Gaga, Rihanna, BLACKPINK, and HUNTR/X.

'DEPENDS' will arrive just days after XG kicks off the North American leg of their second world tour, XG WORLD TOUR: THE CORE, on November 3 in Oakland, CA. The tour will continue through February 2027, with 35 shows scheduled across Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America.

'XG WORLD TOUR: THE CORE' North America Dates

Tuesday, November 3 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Thursday, November 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Monday, November 9 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thursday, November 12 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum

Saturday, November 14 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Tuesday, November 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sunday, November 22 – Mexico City, MX – Arena Ciudad de Mexico

XG has continued to expand their presence on major festival stages in Japan and around the world throughout 2026. Following their historic Coachella debut last year, XG became the first Japanese artist to perform at Capital's Summertime Ball in London this past June, made their debut at FUJI ROCK FESTIVAL – one of Japan's largest music festivals – this past July, returned to the Head In The Clouds stage in Los Angeles this past August, and performed at ROCK IN JAPAN FESTIVAL this past weekend.

Music, live performance, fashion, and culture have each become defining elements of XG's ever-evolving identity. As XGALX enters a new chapter under its renewed philosophy, XG's 'DEPENDS' sets the tone for what comes next.

About XG

XG (Xtraordinary Genes) is a seven-member global pop group formed by XGALX consisting of Jurin, Chisa, Hinata, Harvey, Juria, Maya, and Cocona. Unbound by innate attributes or predefined frameworks, XG unleashes the power and creativity that lie within each individual's core. By continuously creating new culture without being constrained by convention, XG seeks to empower people across the world from all walks of life. Known for their high-concept visuals, performance-driven artistry, and genre-blending sound, the group has emerged as one of the most internationally successful acts to come out of Japan in recent years. All of their music is performed in English, helping fuel a rapidly growing global fanbase and major crossover success in the U.S. market. Since debuting in 2022 with 'Tippy Toes,' XG has amassed more than 1 billion streams on Spotify alone and landed multiple Top 40 U.S. radio hits, including 'LEFT RIGHT,' 'WOKE UP,' and 'GALA,' with 'LEFT RIGHT' spending 13 consecutive weeks on the chart. The group has continued to break barriers globally, becoming the first Japanese artist to appear on the cover of Billboard, and in 2025, made history as the only Japanese artist to perform at Coachella, where they headlined the iconic SAHARA stage and earned widespread acclaim from U.S. and international media. Later that year, they made a showstopping U.S. television debut on the Season 29 finale of The Voice with a performance of 'GALA.' Their first full-length studio album, THE CORE – 核, released in January 2026, debuted on the Billboard 200, further cementing XG's breakout momentum in the U.S. The group is currently on their second world tour, 'XG WORLD TOUR: THE CORE,' following their first global run, which drew approximately 400,000 attendees across 47 shows in 35 cities worldwide.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of XGALX



Photo Credit: Courtesy of XGALX

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