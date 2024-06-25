X to Release Final Album 'Smoke & Fiction;' Shares New Track

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Being great is one thing, but staying great for nearly half a century is another proposition entirely. For forty-seven years, X has epitomized greatness, carving out a legendary status as one of America’s most original and complex punk bands. From their groundbreaking debut in 1980 to their last, Alphabetland, in 2020, X has been a force to be reckoned with. But now, the final chapter is upon us.

Get ready to witness the culmination of an extraordinary journey as X unveils their ninth and ultimately, their final studio album, Smoke & Fiction, produced by Rob Schnapf (Beck, Foo Fighters,) set to be released August 2, 2024 on Fat Possum Records, coinciding with their farewell tour. Yes, you read that right—it's their last hurrah. If you've never experienced the raw energy and passion of an X performance, now's your chance to witness history in the making. Don't miss out on this final opportunity to say thank you to the greatest rock band Los Angeles has ever produced.

The poignant first single “Big Black X” reflects on the early history of X, their life in Hollywood, and the events unfolding in the world during those formative years. As Exene reflects on the band's unique choice of their moniker, “X is a great band name; also a bad idea sometimes when it gets lost in print or on the marquee. Gotta have a sense of humor. We all did in the early days. Los Angeles was a carnival of weirdness back then, with left over traces of silent movie stars, long haired hippies, bikers, and brand new self-defined punks doing anything we wanted. When we started touring the country we found like-minded people everywhere, and somehow they all found us. Even if the X was lost on the old marquee.”



A video for “Big Black X” was also released today. Directed by Gilbert Trejo and Shane McKenzie the duo described it as, “Inspired by 80s video art and the great punk documentaries of the time / shot on VHS, edited tape to tape, using Polaroids + 35mm photos, smashed together with analog video mixers and CRT televisions / it’s a tornado of the past and present - Ed Colver’s photos were a blast to video mix and they are the glue holding it all together.”



Drawing from the ferocity and fun of their acclaimed 2020 album, Alphabetland, Smoke & Fiction promises to deliver everything we've come to love and expect from X. But it's more than just another punk record—it's a poignant reflection on the band's journey, a valedictory lap that celebrates the people and experiences that shaped their remarkable career.



From the blistering title track grappling with the chaotic state of the world to the nostalgic ode of "Big Black X," reminiscing on punk's golden era, each song on Smoke & Fiction is a testament to X's enduring legacy. With haunting melodies, pounding rhythms, and the unmistakable vocal interplay of John and Exene, this album is a fitting finale to a storied career.



Driven by the unmatched chemistry of its members, X's music transcends genres, drawing from jazz, folk, country, and rockabilly to create something truly timeless. And as they bid farewell, X reminds us that true greatness lies not only in individual talent but in the unwavering bond of a band united by a shared love for their craft.



As Exene once said, "I want to create something that’s such a perfect expression of what I felt that whoever comes across it will feel the same emotion, get it completely, and say 'yeah, me too.'" With Smoke & Fiction, X achieves just that—delivering a final masterpiece that encapsulates the essence of their four-decade-long journey.



This is one of those moments to not miss. Join us as we celebrate the legacy of X and bid farewell to an era. Smoke & Fiction is coming—prepare to be amazed, one last time.

Smoke & Fiction Track Listing:

Ruby Church Sweet Til The Bitter End The Way It Is Flipside Big Black X Smoke & Fiction Struggle Winding Up the Time Face in the Moon Baby & All

X ~ The End is Near ~ Smoke & Fiction Tour:

6/24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Troubadour - SOLD OUT

7/6 - Kansas City, MO - The Uptown

7/7 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

7/9 - St. Louis, MO - Del Mar Hall

7/10 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall

7/12 - Minneapolis, MN - The Varsity

7/13 - Chicago, IL - Square Roots Festival

7/14 - Chicago, IL - Fitzgerald’s - SOLD OUT

7/16 - Detroit, MI - The Masonic

7/17 - Kent, OH - The Kent Stage

7/19 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

7/25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

7/26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

7/28 - Costa Mesa, CA - Pacific Amphitheatre

7/30 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

8/19 - Menlo Park, CA - The Guild Theatre

8/20 - Menlo Park, CA - The Guild Theatre

8/22 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

8/23 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

8/25 - Portland, OR - The Aladdin

8/28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

8/30 - Denver, CO - The Summit

9/01 - Albuquerque, NM - The El Rey

9/22 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

9/23 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur

9/25 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

9/26 - Rochester, NY - Water Street Music Hall

9/28 - Falls Church, CA - The State Theatre

10/1 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue, Theatre

10/2 - Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theater

10/3 - New York, NY - Town Hall

10/5 - Middletown, CT - Harbor Park

10/18 - Austin, TX - The Paramount

10/19 - San Antonio, TX - Empire Live

10/21 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

10/22 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

10/24 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

10/25 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

10/26 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

10/27 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

10/29 - Charlotte, NC - The Neighborhood Theatre

10/30 - Columbia, SC - The Senate



More dates TBA

About X:

Formed in 1977, X quickly established themselves as one of the best bands in the first wave of LA's flourishing punk scene; becoming legendary leaders of a punk generation. Featuring vocalist Exene Cervenka, vocalist/bassist John Doe, guitarist Billy Zoom, and drummer DJ Bonebrake, their debut 45 was released on the seminal Dangerhouse label in 1978, followed by seven studio albums released from 1980-1993. Over the years, the band has released several critically acclaimed albums, topped the musical charts with regularity and performed their iconic hits on top television shows such as Letterman and American Bandstand. X’s first two studio albums, Los Angeles and Wild Gift are ranked by Rolling Stone among the top 500 greatest albums of all time. The band continues to tour with the original line-up fully intact. In 2017, the band celebrated their 40th year anniversary in music with a Grammy Museum exhibit opening, a Proclamation from the City of Los Angeles and being honored at a Los Angeles Dodgers game where Exene threw out the first pitch and John Doe sang the National Anthem. In 2019 X reissued and remastered their first four classic albums via their collaboration with Fat Possum Records; Los Angeles (1980), Wild Gift (1981), Under The Big Black Sun (1982) and More Fun In The New World (1983). In 2020, X celebrated the 40th Anniversary of Los Angeles and celebrated with a surprise release of Alphabetland, their first new studio album, featuring the original line-up, in 35 years. In August of 2024 X will release their ninth and final album, Smoke & Fiction.

Photo Credit: Gilbert Trejo



Comments