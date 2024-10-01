X Details Annual X-MAS Tour 'Putting The X Back in Xmas'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Iconic Los Angeles band, X, have announced dates for their annual December X-Mas west coast run. Putting The X Back in Xmas begins December 9 in Salem, OR followed by a pair of dates in Tacoma, WA on December 10 & 11.

The tour will then run down the west coast making several Central California and Bay Area stops in Petaluma, Fresno, Berkeley, Sacramento and Bakersfield before making it back to hometown SoCA shows at the Observatory in Santa Ana. More dates to be announced shortly. The original quartet, Exene Cervenka, John Doe, Billy Zoom, and DJ Bonebrake are currently continuing their End is Near tour in support of the critically acclaimed final album, Smoke & Fiction, released this past summer.



Artist pre-sale for the Xmas run is on Wednesday, October 2 at 10am PT (password: X1977). With general on-sale Friday, October 4 at 10am PT.



X released their ninth and final studio album, Smoke & Fiction, via Fat Possum Records in August. Produced by Rob Schnapf (known for his work with Beck and Foo Fighters), the album has received widespread critical and fan acclaim. Smoke & Fiction made their highest chart debut, landing in the top 10 on four Billboard charts. X will be performing their iconic hits fans know and love from the bands 45-year career in addition to songs from their 2020 critically acclaimed release, Alphabetland and the newly released Smoke & Fiction.

Putting the X Back in XMAS Tour:

December 9 Salem, OR Elsinore Theatre

December 10 Tacoma, WA Airport Tavern

December 11 Tacoma, WA Airport Tavern

December 13 Petaluma, CA Mystic Theatre

December 14 Fresno, CA Fulton 55

December 16 Berkeley, CA Cornerstone Berkeley

December 17 Berkeley, CA Cornerstone Berkeley

December 18 Sacramento, CA Goldfield Trading Post

December 19 Bakersfield, CA Lux Event Center

December 27 Santa Ana, CA Observatory OC

December 28 Santa Ana, CA Observatory OC



More dates TBA

The 2024 End is Near Tour:

October 1 Philadelphia, PA Keswick Theater

October 2 Patchogue, NY Patchogue Theatre

October 3 New York, NY Town Hall



October 18 Austin, TX The Paramount

October 19 San Antonio, TX Empire Live

October 21 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

October 22 Dallas, TX Granada Theater

October 24 Memphis, TN Minglewood Hall

October 25 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

October 26 Birmingham, AL Iron City

October 27 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

October 29 Charlotte, NC The Neighborhood Theatre

October 30 Columbia, SC The Senate

About X:

Formed in 1977, X quickly established themselves as one of the best bands in the first wave of LA's flourishing punk scene; becoming legendary leaders of a punk generation. Featuring vocalist Exene Cervenka, vocalist/bassist John Doe, guitarist Billy Zoom, and drummer DJ Bonebrake, their debut 45 was released on the seminal Dangerhouse label in 1978, followed by seven studio albums released from 1980-1993. Over the years, the band has released several critically acclaimed albums, topped the musical charts with regularity and performed their iconic hits on top television shows such as Letterman and American Bandstand. X’s first two studio albums, Los Angeles and Wild Gift are ranked by Rolling Stone among the top 500 greatest albums of all time.

The band continues to tour with the original line-up fully intact. In 2017, the band celebrated their 40th year anniversary in music with a Grammy Museum exhibit opening, a Proclamation from the City of Los Angeles and being honored at a Los Angeles Dodgers game where Exene threw out the first pitch and John Doe sang the National Anthem. In 2019 X reissued and remastered their first four classic albums via their collaboration with Fat Possum Records; Los Angeles (1980), Wild Gift (1981), Under The Big Black Sun (1982) and More Fun In The New World (1983). In 2020, X celebrated the 40th Anniversary of Los Angeles and celebrated with a surprise release of Alphabetland, their first new studio album, featuring the original line-up, in 35 years. In August of 2024 X will release their ninth and final album, Smoke & Fiction.

Photo Credit: Gilbert Trejo



Comments