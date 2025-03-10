Wynonna Judd Shares Dates For First-Ever 'Wynonna Judd: The Greatest Hits Tour'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multi-Platinum Country music icon, Wynonna Judd, is hitting the road once again, this time to celebrate four decades of chart-topping hits with Wynonna Judd: The Greatest Hits Tour.

Kicking off June 13 in LaGrange, GA, her first-ever greatest hits tour will honor Wynonna’s remarkable career, spotlighting unforgettable songs from her time as one-half of the legendary duo The Judds, along with her powerhouse solo accomplishments. From Judds chart-toppers like “Mama He’s Crazy,” and “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout The Good Old Days),” to solo anthems “No One Else On Earth” and “Tell Me Why,” Wynonna’s commanding voice and fearless artistry have solidified her as a trailblazer in American music. Wynonna Judd: The Greatest Hits Tour promises fans a night of nostalgia, soul, and the raw energy that only Wynonna can deliver.

“I continue to marvel at the fact that I still get to do what I love, after all these years. I feel incredibly blessed to have experienced so many chapters of my career, which is constantly evolving,” Wynonna shares. “I’ve been pouring my heart into new music, and I cannot wait to share it with you! And right now, it’s time to celebrate my musical journey, and honor the songs that shaped who I am.”

Wynonna Judd: The Greatest Hits Tour Dates:

6.13.25 LaGrange, GA Sweetland Amphitheatre * 6.14.25 Cherokee, NC Harrah’s Cherokee 6.15.25 Wilmington, NC Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College 6.18.25 Greenville, SC Peace Center 6.20.25 Virginia Beach, VA The Dome 6.23.25 Lancaster, PA American Music Theatre 6.25.25 Grand Rapids, MI Venue TBA ^ 6.26.25 Interlochen, MI Interlochen Center for the Arts – Kresge Auditorium 7.11.25 Council Bluffs, IA Harrah’s Stir Cove 7.12.25 Mankato, MN Vetter Stone Amphitheatre 7.15.25 Saskatoon, SK TCU Place 7.16.25 Calgary, AB Grey Eagle Resort & Casino 7.18.25 Fort St John, BC Energetic County Fair * 7.23.25 Rapid City, SD The Monument 7.24.25 Waukee, IA Vibrant Music Hall 7.25.25 Rockford, IL Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Rockford 7.26.25 Gary, IN Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana 8.07.25 Sedalia, MO Missouri State Fair ^ 8.21.25 Kennewick, WA Benton Franklin County Fair 8.22.25 Boise, ID Western Idaho State Fair ^ 8.23.25 Jacksonville, OR Britt Pavilion ^ 8.25.25 Monroe, WA Evergreen State Fair ^ 9.05.25 Albuquerque, NM New Mexico State Fair *

* On sale now

^ On sale date varies per market



Fan Club presale tickets for Wynonna Judd: The Greatest Hits Tour will be available on March 11th and general on-sale is available starting March 14th at Wynonna.com.

About Wynonna Judd:

With the release of her 1992 self-titled solo debut, Wynonna emerged as a singular force in American music. Beyond the five Grammy Awards, the multi-platinum albums and sold-out tours, the country/soul vocalist built on the Appalachian traditionalism that defined The Judds to create a world where Top 5 dance/club hits were as possible as being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Having practically grown up as America’s favorite musical daughter, Wynonna matured into a woman who embraced how life is filled with peaks and valleys, great thrills, and heavy disappointment. Those realities informed her 5-times platinum Wynonna and nearing 3-times platinum Tell Me Why, the albums that gave voice to every human being emerging into their own adulthood with joy in their heart.

Beyond the groundbreaking music she and her mother created as The Judds, Wynonna has grown into her once-in-a-generation vocal prowess with an ease that made people clamor to her. “No One Else On Earth,” “Tell Me Why,” “She Is His Only Need,” “Girls With Guitars,” and “I Saw The Light” set the next chapter in motion for the girl from Ashland, Kentucky who became a global superstar.

Photo Credit: Thomas Crabtree

Comments