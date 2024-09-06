Wynonna Judd Releases Live Double-Album 'Back To Wy: LIVE'

The album is now available on digital and double vinyl.
Wynonna Judd is hailed as one of the most powerful and influential vocalists in Country music. Her timeless songs resonate with fans of all generations and continue to inspire rising artists today. Wynonna's highly acclaimed Back To Wy Tour kicked-off in 2023 where she performed her two debut solo records, Wynonna (1992) and Tell Me Why (1993). Now, she is releasing a special live double-album from the tour, Back To Wy: LIVE (via ANTI-), which is available now on all streaming platforms, plus a double vinyl.
"What the fans and I shared on the first leg of the Back To Wy Tour was so special you almost had to be there to believe it. I am so thrilled to share this live album and use it as my time capsule to never forget those moments," Wynonna said.
Wynonna (Disc 1)
Tell Me Why (Disc 2)
The initial run of the Back To Wy Tour was overwhelmingly well-received by fans and critics alike. Due to high demand from the fans who have supported her from the beginning along with an entirely new-found fanbase, the tour was expanded and kicks off a new run of dates today.
Fri Sep 06 | Hutchinson, KS | Kansas State Fair
Sat Sep 07 | Tulsa, OK | River Spirit Casino
Sun Sep 08 | Lubbock, TX | Helen DeVitt Jones Theater at The Buddy Holly Hall
Wed Sep 11 | Colorado Springs, CO | Pikes Peak Center
Fri Sep 13 | Casper, WY | Ford Wyoming Center
Sat Sep 14 | Billings, MT | Alberta Bair Theater for the Performing Arts
Wed Sep 18 | Boise, ID | Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
Fri Sep 20 | Woodinville, WA | Chateau Ste Michelle Winery^
Sat Sep 21 | Airway Heights, WA | BECU Live at Northern Quest
Tue Sep 24 | Idaho Falls, ID | Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center
Wed Sep 25 | Sandy, UT | Sandy Amphitheater
Fri Sep 27 | Saratoga, CA | Mountain Winery
Sat Sep 28 | Wheatland, CA | Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Sun Sep 29 | Porterville, CA | Eagle Mountain Casino
Wed Oct 02 | El Cajon, CA | The Magnolia
Fri Oct 04 | Los Angeles, CA | Walt Disney Concert Hall
Sat Oct 05 | Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre
For tickets for the Back To Wy Tour and to purchase the Back To Wy: LIVE double vinyl, please visit Wynonna.com.
With the release of her 1992 self-titled solo debut, Wynonna emerged as a singular force in American music. Beyond the five Grammy Awards, the multi-platinum albums and sold-out tours, the country/soul vocalist built on the Appalachian traditionalism that defined The Judds to create a world where Top 5 dance/club hits were as possible as being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Having practically grown up as America’s favorite musical daughter, Wynonna matured into a woman who embraced how life is filled with peaks and valleys, great thrills, and heavy disappointment. Those realities informed her 5-times platinum Wynonna and nearing 3-times platinum Tell Me Why, the albums that gave voice to every human being emerging into their own adulthood with joy in their heart.
Beyond the groundbreaking music she and her mother created as The Judds, Wynonna has grown into her once-in-a-generation vocal prowess with an ease that made people clamor to her. “No One Else On Earth,” “Tell Me Why,” “She Is His Only Need,” “Girls With Guitars,” and “I Saw The Light” set the next chapter in motion for the girl from Ashland, Kentucky who became a global superstar.
