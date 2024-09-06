Wynonna Judd Releases Live Double-Album 'Back To Wy: LIVE'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wynonna Judd is hailed as one of the most powerful and influential vocalists in Country music. Her timeless songs resonate with fans of all generations and continue to inspire rising artists today. Wynonna's highly acclaimed Back To Wy Tour kicked-off in 2023 where she performed her two debut solo records, Wynonna (1992) and Tell Me Why (1993). Now, she is releasing a special live double-album from the tour, Back To Wy: LIVE (via ANTI-), which is available now on all streaming platforms, plus a double vinyl.

"What the fans and I shared on the first leg of the Back To Wy Tour was so special you almost had to be there to believe it. I am so thrilled to share this live album and use it as my time capsule to never forget those moments," Wynonna said.

Track list:

Wynonna (Disc 1)

What It Takes (Live) She Is His Only Need (Live) I Saw The Light (Live) My Strongest Weakness (Live) When I Reach The Place I'm Goin' (Live) No One Else On Earth (Live) It's Never Easy To Say Goodbye (Live) A Little Bit Of Love (Goes A Long, Long Way) (Live) All Of That Love From Here (Live) Live With Jesus (Live)

Tell Me Why (Disc 2)

Tell Me Why (Live) Rock Bottom (Live) Only Love (Live) Let's Make A Baby King (Live) Is It Over Yet (Live) Father Sun (Live) Girls With Guitars (Live) Just Like New (Live) I Just Drove By (Live) That Was Yesterday (Live)

The initial run of the Back To Wy Tour was overwhelmingly well-received by fans and critics alike. Due to high demand from the fans who have supported her from the beginning along with an entirely new-found fanbase, the tour was expanded and kicks off a new run of dates today.

Back To Wy Tour Dates:

Fri Sep 06 | Hutchinson, KS | Kansas State Fair

Sat Sep 07 | Tulsa, OK | River Spirit Casino

Sun Sep 08 | Lubbock, TX | Helen DeVitt Jones Theater at The Buddy Holly Hall

Wed Sep 11 | Colorado Springs, CO | Pikes Peak Center

Fri Sep 13 | Casper, WY | Ford Wyoming Center

Sat Sep 14 | Billings, MT | Alberta Bair Theater for the Performing Arts

Wed Sep 18 | Boise, ID | Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

Fri Sep 20 | Woodinville, WA | Chateau Ste Michelle Winery^

Sat Sep 21 | Airway Heights, WA | BECU Live at Northern Quest

Tue Sep 24 | Idaho Falls, ID | Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center

Wed Sep 25 | Sandy, UT | Sandy Amphitheater

Fri Sep 27 | Saratoga, CA | Mountain Winery

Sat Sep 28 | Wheatland, CA | Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Sun Sep 29 | Porterville, CA | Eagle Mountain Casino

Wed Oct 02 | El Cajon, CA | The Magnolia

Fri Oct 04 | Los Angeles, CA | Walt Disney Concert Hall

Sat Oct 05 | Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre

About Wynonna Judd:

With the release of her 1992 self-titled solo debut, Wynonna emerged as a singular force in American music. Beyond the five Grammy Awards, the multi-platinum albums and sold-out tours, the country/soul vocalist built on the Appalachian traditionalism that defined The Judds to create a world where Top 5 dance/club hits were as possible as being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Having practically grown up as America’s favorite musical daughter, Wynonna matured into a woman who embraced how life is filled with peaks and valleys, great thrills, and heavy disappointment. Those realities informed her 5-times platinum Wynonna and nearing 3-times platinum Tell Me Why, the albums that gave voice to every human being emerging into their own adulthood with joy in their heart.

Beyond the groundbreaking music she and her mother created as The Judds, Wynonna has grown into her once-in-a-generation vocal prowess with an ease that made people clamor to her. “No One Else On Earth,” “Tell Me Why,” “She Is His Only Need,” “Girls With Guitars,” and “I Saw The Light” set the next chapter in motion for the girl from Ashland, Kentucky who became a global superstar.

