Wyatt Flores Details 'Drive All Night Tour' for Spring 2026

Singer, songwriter, and musician Wyatt Flores will kick off his extensive “Drive All Night Tour” next spring, which includes newly confirmed stops at Fort Worth’s Billy Bob’s, St. Paul’s Palace Theatre, Grand Rapids’ GLC Live at 20 Monroe, Charleston’s The Refinery and Phoenix’s The Van Buren among many others. See below for the complete tour itinerary.

Tickets for the new dates will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, November 18 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following this Friday, November 21 at 10:00am local time. Full ticket details can be found here.

Flores has once again partnered with PLUS1 for the tour, so $1 per ticket goes to supporting Music Health Alliance and their work providing access to healthcare and mental health support by removing barriers, finding solutions and restoring health and hope for music industry professionals nationwide. Flores also recently received PLUS1’s Rising Star Award, given to an emerging artist who has made outstanding contributions to social impact in 2025.

In addition to the headline dates, Flores will join Turnpike Troubadours and Cross Canadian Ragweed for their “The Boys From Oklahoma” show at Stillwater, OK’s Boone Pickens Stadium on April 11 and George Strait and Cody Johnson for a special show at Clemson, SC’s Memorial Stadium on May 2.

Earlier this year, Flores released his first live album, Live At Cain’s Ballroom, following his full-length debut album, Welcome to the Plains, last fall (stream/purchase here).

Flores has also been recognized as one of Rolling Stone’s 25 “Future of Music” artists, received a nomination for Emerging Act of the Year at the 2024 Americana Honors & Awards, was selected as Amazon’s Breakthrough Artist of the Year, included in Spotify’s Hot Country Class of 2024 and CMT’s Listen Up class, and made his Grand Ole Opry debut. Additionally, Flores has garnered over 325 million streams to date, saw his breakout single, “Please Don’t Go,” scale the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart and had his song, “Before I Do,” with Jake Kohn featured on the soundtrack for the Twisters movie.

WYATT FLORES CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, November 21 at 10:00am local time

December 2—Nashville, TN—Grand Ole Opry

December 11—Stateline, NV—Tahoe Blue Event Center~

December 13—Mesa, AZ—Mesa Amphitheatre~

January 1—Tulsa, OK—Cain’s Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

February 12—Perth, Australia—Astor Theatre‡ (SOLD OUT)

February 14—Melbourne, Australia—Forum Theatre (SOLD OUT)

February 15—Melbourne, Australia—Forum Theatre‡

February 17—Thirroul, Australia—Anita’s Theatre Thirroul

February 18—Sydney, Australia—Enmore Theatre

February 21—Brisbane, Australia—Fortitude Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

February 22—Brisbane, Australia—Fortitude Music Hall

March 26—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s Texas

March 29—Little Rock, AR—The Hall*

March 31—Sioux Falls, SD—The District†

April 1—St. Paul, MN—Palace Theatre‡

April 3—Grand Rapids, MI—GLC Live at 20 Monroe‡

April 4—Columbus, OH—KEMBA Live! – Indoor Music Hall‡

April 11—Stillwater, OK—Boone Pickens Stadium – The Boys From Oklahoma

April 14—Greensboro, NC—Piedmont Hall‡

April 15—Charleston, SC—The Refinery‡

April 16—Statesboro, GA—The Blue Room‡

April 18—Georgetown, TX—Two Step Inn

April 22—El Paso, TX—Lowbrow Palace+

April 23—Phoenix, AZ—The Van Buren+

April 26—Indio, CA—Stagecoach Festival

May 2—Clemson, SC—Memorial Stadium#

May 28—Panama City Beach, FL—Gulf Coast Jam

June 18—North Lawrence, OH—The Country Fest

June 19—Bloomington, IL—Tailgate N’ Tallboys

June 25—Bonner Springs, KS—Azura Amphitheater

June 26—South Greenfield, MO—Baker Spain Stampede

July 23—Three Forks, MT—Headwaters Country Jam

August 7—Oshkosh, WI—Xroads41 Music Festival

*with special guest The Droptines

†with special guest Lil Pepe Burro

‡with special guest Kashus Culpepper

+with special guest Noah Rinker

~with Turnpike Troubadours

#with George Strait and Cody Johnson