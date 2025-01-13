Wyatt Flores Confirms Spring 'Welcome Back to the Plains Tour'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Wyatt Flores will continue to perform through this spring with his “Welcome Back to the Plains Tour,” which includes stops at St. Petersburg’s Jannus Live, Memphis’ Graceland Soundstage, New Orleans’ The Fillmore, Charlottesville’s Ting Pavilion and St. Louis’ Ballpark Village among others.

Tickets for the new dates will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, January 14 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following this Friday, January 17 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found here.

The upcoming performances add to a breakout year for Flores, who released his full-length debut album, Welcome to the Plains, this past fall via Island Records (stream/purchase here). In celebration of the new music, Flores was recently featured as part of NPR Music’s “Tiny Desk Concert” series, made his late-night television debut on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” performed on “CBS Saturday Morning” last month and spoke with NPR’s “All Things Considered.”

Produced by Beau Bedford (Orville Peck, Shane Smith & The Saints), Welcome To The Plains details Flores’ journey as he balances the struggle of leaving his hometown of Stillwater, OK with the highs and lows of life on the road. Released to overwhelming acclaim, the record landed several “Best of 2024” lists including NPR Music and Rolling Stone, who praises, “Welcome to the Plains...is full of enough musical and lyrical range to be the defining album of the 23-year-old Flores’ career.”

Born and raised in Oklahoma, the Mexican-American artist has established himself as one of country music’s most vital voices with his three previous EPs, including Half Life. Receiving widespread critical attention, The New York Timespraised, “Wyatt Flores…Has a Superpower: Tapping Emotions,” while NPR Music declared, “a fantastic record…he is making a big splash out there” and Holler proclaimed, “Flores at his gloriously life affirming, existential best.”

Further adding to his breakout year, Flores has been recognized as one of Rolling Stone’s 25 “Future of Music” artists, received a nomination for Emerging Act of the Year at the 2024 Americana Honors & Awards, was selected as Amazon’s Breakthrough Artist of the Year, included in Spotify’s Hot Country Class of 2024 and CMT’s Listen Up class, and made his Grand Ole Opry debut. Additionally, Flores has garnered over 325 million streams to date, saw his 2022 breakout single, “Please Don’t Go,” scale the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart and had his song “Before I Do” with Jake Kohn featured on the soundtrack for the Twisters movie.

WYATT FLORES CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, January 17 at 10:00AM local time

February 28—Tempe, AZ—Extra Innings Festival

March 7—Berlin, Germany—C2C Festival Berlin – Uber Eats Music Hall

March 8—Rotterdam, Netherlands—C2C Festival Rotterdam – RTM Stage

March 13—London, U.K. – C2C CMA Songwriters Series

March 14—London, U.K.—C2C Festival – The O2

March 15—Belfast, U.K.—C2C Festival – SSE Arena

March 16—Glasgow, U.K.—C2C Festival – OVO Hydro

March 21-23—Brisbane, Australia—CMC Rocks 2025

April 4—Cottonwood, AL—Breakout at Big Creek Festival

April 5—Fort Lauderdale, FL—Tortuga Music Festival

April 6—St. Petersburg, FL—Jannus Live*

April 9—Memphis, TN—Graceland Soundstage#

April 10—New Orleans, LA—The Fillmore#

April 11—Gonzales, TX—Cattle Country Fest

April 24—Wilkesboro, NC—MerleFest

April 25—Anderson, SC—Wendell’s†

April 26—Charlottesville, VA—Ting Pavilion*

April 29—Huntsville, AL—Mars Music Hall~

May 1—Columbia, MO—9th Street‡

May 4—Arlington, TX—Lone Star Smokeout

May 30—St. Louis, MO—Ballpark Village+

June 5—Clinton, IA—Tailgate N’ Tallboys Fest

July 9—London, Ontario—Rock The Park

July 12—Cavendish, PE—Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 20—Whitefish, MT—Under the Big Sky Festival

July 26—Yerington, NV—Night in the Country Festival

*with special guest Noah Rinker

†with special guest Blake Whiten

‡with special guest Waylon Wyatt

+with special guest Kaitlin Butts

#with special guest Bayker Blankenship

~with special guest Drayton Farley

Photo credit: Natalie Rhea

