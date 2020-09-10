Wuki Drops Official Music Video For 'I See You'

Watch the video below!

Wuki and Stoppa have teamed up to create a music video with a message for their track 'I See You'. The music video serves as a tribute to those standing up during an era of mass surveillance, heightened inequality, and political unrest. As a producer who champions black artists and continues to be an ally towards underrepresented communities, Wuki wanted to show his support towards the movement by using his platform to give a voice to those who are continuing to fight the injustices happening in the world today. Wuki's no stranger to producing hit singles, with his remix of Miley Cyrus 'Mother's Daughter' scoring a Grammy nomination back in January. Widely-known as one of the most influential producers in music today.

Wuki adds about the video, "We're in a strange but also powerful moment in the world. There's so much turmoil and uncertainty, but it's happening alongside important and meaningful movements that will shape how we move forward. For me, music is the way that I process the world - it can be a beautiful escape, or a time capsule of a generation capturing a moment, or anything in between. I wanted this song and video to be a tribute: to the people standing up and making their voices heard, to the tides of change, even to everyone needing a moment of escape. I see you all."

Wuki has collaborated with an impressive catalogue of A-list producers including Diplo, Skrillex, Valentino Khan, Halsey and more. Wuki's track 'Better' is currently a viral Tik-Tok trend on the platform with over one million fan videos made. 'I See You' is the second single to drop from his forthcoming album through HARD Recs, following his earlier release 'Chicken Wang' feat. Diplo & Snappy Jit.

Endorsed by some of hip-hop's rising talent, such as Dom Kennedy, King Los, and Curren$y, Stoppa has worked with the likes of Major Lazer, Diplo and GTA. Spending years building his name in the local underground rap scene in Houston, Texas, Stoppa moved to LA to hone in on his craft and has since gone on to tour across the globe and release hit singles including 'Hype Now' and 'Going Ghost'.

Renowned for curating the most cutting-edge lineups, HARD has solidified itself as a cultural institution within the live events space by continuously staying at the forefront of the ever-evolving dance scene. In 2018, they extended this forward-thinking ethos into their first compilation album, 'HARD Summer 2018,' an 18-track package aimed at showcasing the most sought-after sounds in house, techno, bass, trap and hip-hop music. With the launch of their very own HARD Recs imprint, they are providing a platform for the artists sprawled across their many stages at HARD Summer, Holy Ship!, and Day of the Dead. As its first full-fledged artist signing, they recruited UK powerhouse JOYRYDE, who has since released a string of high-octane singles, which eventually led up to his massive debut studio album, 'BRAVE.' Good Times Ahead (fka GTA) has also graced the catalog with last year's 'Good Times Bad Times at Hard Summer' mixtape, featuring a star-studded roster that brought together high-profile acts such as Diplo, Flosstradamus, and more. The most recent artist invited to join the ranks is L.A.'sGrammy-nominated sensation Wuki, with respective singles featuring Diplo, Snappy Jit and Stoppa leading up to the forthcoming release of his debut studio album. With many more new signings coming down the pipeline, HARD Recs will remain dedicated to its mission of shining a light on established legends and on-fire newcomers alike from all across the spectrum of contemporary music.

Listen here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles