Wham! to Release 40th Anniversary EP of 'Last Christmas'

Ahead of the 40th anniversary of one of the most beloved Christmas songs of all time, WHAM!, George Michael Entertainment and Sony Music will release the Last Christmas 40th Anniversary EP.

The EP will feature all the original 7” and 12” versions plus George Michael’s 2006 performance of Last Christmas at London’s Wembley Arena. The EP will be available on limited edition 12” Snowflake white vinyl, 12” picture disc, 12” zoetrope picture disc, plus CD and digital on December 13th –pre-order HERE.

Originally released by WHAM! back in December 1984, the six-time multi-platinum classic peaked at Number One in 16 countries upon it’s release and is officially the fourth highest-selling single of all time in the UK. The song has claimed the Number 1 spot multiple times over the last 4 decades and has amassed an incredible 5 billion combined streams. Now, 40 years on, the song has woven itself into the very fabric of Christmas.

DIGITAL/CD Tracklist

1. Last Christmas

2. Last Christmas (Pudding Mix)

3. Last Christmas (Live at Wembley Arena, December 2006)

4. Last Christmas (Instrumental)

Comments