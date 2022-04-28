Wishbone Ash Announce 'Living Proof' (Live Recordings 1976-1980) 10-LP Box Set

Wishbone Ash achieved considerable success in the 1970s, during which they were among England's most popular hard rock acts, achieving an incredible eight top 40 albums. Often regarded as one of the premiere UK live acts of the '70s, they toured considerably throughout this period and into the following decades.

Madfish are now proud to present a new 10-LP box set containing five live concerts recorded between 1976 - 1980 from across the globe. Initially appearing on "The Vintage Years" CD box set in 2018, four of the concerts enclosed will be issued on vinyl for the first time, with a newly sourced and previously unreleased recording from the band's October 1976 run of shows in Nakano Sunplaza, Tokyo on the New England tour, exclusively available within.

Featuring the second classic Wishbone Ash line up of Andy Powell, Martin Turner, Laurie Wisefield and Steve Upton, these recordings showcase a band at their live best and firing on all cylinders across four different tours.

In-depth album notes and track-by-track 'making of' interviews by author and Wishbone expert Campbell Devine are on display within a lavish booklet which features a sleek design as well as rare live photographs, a replica 'Wishbone News' newspaper from the Front Page News tour and individually numbered certificate.

The live shows included are:

Nakano Sunplaza, Tokyo, October 1976 (New England tour)

Usher Hall, Edinburgh, 18th November 1976 (New England tour)

Marquee, London, 29th October 1977 (Front Page News tour)

Winter Gardens, Bournemouth, 30th October 1978 (No Smoke Without Fire tour)

Civic Hall, Guildford, 12th February 1980 (Just Testing tour)

With only 1,000 copies available this is a must-have for all Wishbone Ash fans. Pre-order the upcoming release here.

Watch the trailer for "Living Proof" here:

Track List

DISC 1 - Tokyo 1976

A.1. Runaway [03:22]

A.2. The King Will Come [07:50]

A.3. Warrior [07:12]

B.1. Lorelei [07:39]

B.2. Persephone [09:25]

DISC 2 -Tokyo 1976

C.1. Candlelight [02:46]

C.2. In All Of My Dreams (You Rescue Me) [05:46]

C.3. Outward Bound [05:35]

D.1. Mother Of Pearl [06:55]

D.2. Rest In Peace (06:36]

D.3. It Started In Heaven [08:11]

DISC 3 - Edinburgh 1976 - New England tour

A.1. Runaway [03:30]

A.2. The King Will Come [07:19]

A.3. Warrior [06:40]

B.1. Lorelei [06:23]

B.2. Persephone [08:58]

B.3. (In All Of My Dreams) You Rescue Me [07:17]

DISC 4 - Edinburgh 1976 - New England tour

C.1. Outward Bound [04:09]

C.2. Mother Of Pearl [05:59]

C.3. Rest In Peace [06:33]

D.1. Time Was [07:14]

D.2. Bad Weather Blues [08:45]

D.3. Jail Bait [06:08]

DISC 5 Marquee Club 1977 - Front Page News tour

A.1. Blind Eye ( [02:41]

A.2. Lady Whiskey [02:45]

A.3. The King Will Come [06:33]

A.4. Warrior [05:10]

B.1. Throw Down The Sword [04:27]

B.2. Front Page News [06:20]

B.3. Sometime World [06:18]

DISC 6 Marquee Club 1977 - Front Page News tour

C.1. Goodbye Baby Hello Friend [05:54]

C.2. Runaway [03:35]

C.3. Phoenix [10:36]

D.1. Jail Bait [05:20]

D.2. Blowin` Free [06:43]

D.3. Bad Weather Blues [08:15]

DISC 7 - Bournemouth 1978 - No Smoke Without Fire tour

A.1. The King Will Come [07:03]

A.2. Warrior [06:28]

A.3. Errors Of My Way [05:55]

B.1. You See Red [06:56]

B.2. F*U*B*B [09:30]

B.3. Anger In Harmony [04:37]

DISC 8 - Bournemouth 1978 - No Smoke Without Fire tour

C.1. The Way Of The World [10:29]

C.2. Time Was [07:16]

C.3. Runaway [03:25]

D.1. Lady Whiskey [02:50]

D.2. Jail Bait [05:38]

D.3. Queen Of Torture [03:45]

D.4. Blowin` Free [06:17]

DISC 9 - Guildford 1980 - Just Testing tour

A.1. Doctor [05:41]

A.2. Blind Eye [04:05]

A.3. The Way Of The World [09:54]

B.1. Living Proof [05:57]

B.2. The King Will Come [06:46]

B.3. Lifeline [06:43]

DISC 10 Guildford 1980 - Just Testing tour

C.1. Insomnia [05:03]

C.2. Blowin` Free [06:38]

C.3. Queen Of Torture [03:28]

C.4. Helpless [03:31]

D.1. Jail Bait [06:01]

D.2. Bad Weather Blues [09:59]

D.3. Too Much Monkey Business [04:49]